Coconino National Forest firewood permits go on sale April 29

The Coconino National Forest will begin selling firewood permits for the 2020 season over the phone and through the mail on Wednesday, April 29. Permit holders may begin cutting after their permit is received via U.S. Postal Service.
There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated, but areas may be designated later in the season. Check periodically a Forest Service office for any updates.
Purchases can be made by credit card over the phone, or by check through the mail. Purchasers using a credit card should call any of the ranger stations or the Forest Supervisor’s office between 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. This process, with its designated days and hours, will be temporary until operations return to normal.
- Forest Supervisor’s Office, (928) 527-3600, 1824 S. Thompson Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Flagstaff Ranger Station, (928) 526-0866, 5057 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Mogollon Rim Ranger Station, (928) 477-2255, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ 86024
- Red Rock Ranger Station, (928) 203-2900, P.O. Box 20429, Sedona, AZ 86341
Whether purchasing by credit card or check, purchasers should be prepared to provide their name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number as well as the names of any additional cutters, the type of wood and number of cords desired.
The minimum cost for a permit is $20, with a maximum purchase of 12 cords per household in 2020. This year, tags for ponderosa pine and mixed conifer species (spruce, fir, other pine, etc.) are colored orange and have been reduced to $2.50 per cord. All other species tags, including aspen, oak, juniper and maple, are colored blue and remain at $5 per cord.
Permit tags will be mailed to purchasers, along with a receipt and a firewood guide that includes cutting instructions and a map. Purchasers are required to sign and date the permit in the permittee line as soon as it is received.
Firewood permits allow for the following:
- Any dead wood lying on the ground can be removed.
- Dead standing pine or fir can be cut if less than 12 inches in diameter or less than 15 feet tall.
- Dead standing pinyon and juniper can be cut regardless of its size unless there is obvious wildlife use.
- Standing dead aspen less than 12 inches in diameter or less than 15 feet tall may be cut only from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Most of the forest roads across the national forest are currently open, but motorists should keep from causing damage and ruts to roads that are soft and muddy. The status of main forest roads across the forest can be found on our Road Status page online.
