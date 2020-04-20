Coconino National Forest firewood permits go on sale April 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino National Forest will begin selling firewood permits for the 2020 season over the phone and through the mail on Wednesday, April 29. Permit holders may begin cutting after their permit is received via U.S. Postal Service.

There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated, but areas may be designated later in the season. Check periodically a Forest Service office for any updates.

Purchases can be made by credit card over the phone, or by check through the mail. Purchasers using a credit card should call any of the ranger stations or the Forest Supervisor’s office between 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. This process, with its designated days and hours, will be temporary until operations return to normal.

Forest Supervisor’s Office, (928) 527-3600, 1824 S. Thompson Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Flagstaff Ranger Station, (928) 526-0866, 5057 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Mogollon Rim Ranger Station, (928) 477-2255, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ 86024

Red Rock Ranger Station, (928) 203-2900, P.O. Box 20429, Sedona, AZ 86341