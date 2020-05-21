Coconino National Forest completes assessment on new APS fiber line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A proposal to modify Arizona Public Service transmission lines to provide better internet access for rural communities is nearing an end of its environmental review process.

Currently, the project overseen by the Coconino National Forest has entered an objection period, where anyone who had previously submitted comments can object to the U.S. Forest Service findings. The project would improve the Coconino-Verde 230 kV transmission line that crosses private land and the Flagstaff and Red Rock Ranger Districts.

The project would replace existing static wire along the power line with fiber optic for 34 miles between the substation in Flagstaff and Verde Substation near Clarkdale, Ariz.

Anyone looking to file objections can mail or email: Elain Kohrman, Acting Regional Forester, 333 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87012 or objections-southwestern-regional-office@usda.gov. Objections must be submitted 45 days after May 20, 2020.

