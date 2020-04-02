Coconino National Forest closing crowded destinations in Sedona

The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest announced its plans to close its highest-use destinations in the Sedona area as it tries to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
- The decision comes as a result of the large number of people hiking and congregating rather than practicing social distancing. The following trails will be closed this coming weekend until further notice:
- Beaver Creek Day-Use Site
- Bell Rock Trailhead
- Cathedral Rock Trailhead and Trail
- Courthouse Vista Trailhead
- Crescent Moon Day-Use Site
- Devil’s Bridge Trail, including OHV access and surrounding associated trails: Dry Creek Trailhead, Long Canyon Trailhead, Mescal Trailhead
- West Fork Trailhead and Trail
Forest Service employees and law enforcement officers will patrol the closed areas closed, and citations will be given to those who ignore the closures.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.