Coconino National Forest closes sites amid coronavirus concern

Coconino National Forest has closed its developed recreation and day-use sites indefinitely to protect public and employee health from the impact of COVID-19.

The vast majority of the forest is still open to visitors who want to spend time outdoors participating in recreational opportunities that support social distancing, such as hiking and biking on trails, and dispersed camping.

However, recreation sites, facilities and restrooms are closed. More sites may close in the future, depending on the situation, as circumstances can change rapidly in response to COVID-19. Notifications to those who have made any reservations will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.

Visitors should mitigate resource impacts wherever they recreate by taking their trash with them when they depart and appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least 6-8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.

All Coconino National Forests offices are conducting business and providing services virtually.

Members of the public who have additional questions that cannot be answered through the Coconino National Forest website can contact a ranger station.