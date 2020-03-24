Coconino National Forest closes sites amid coronavirus concern

Coconino National Forest has closed its developed recreation and day-use sites indefinitely to protect public and employee health from the impact of COVID-19.
The vast majority of the forest is still open to visitors who want to spend time outdoors participating in recreational opportunities that support social distancing, such as hiking and biking on trails, and dispersed camping.
However, recreation sites, facilities and restrooms are closed. More sites may close in the future, depending on the situation, as circumstances can change rapidly in response to COVID-19. Notifications to those who have made any reservations will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
Visitors should mitigate resource impacts wherever they recreate by taking their trash with them when they depart and appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least 6-8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.
All Coconino National Forests offices are conducting business and providing services virtually.
Members of the public who have additional questions that cannot be answered through the Coconino National Forest website can contact a ranger station.
Here is a list of the closed Coconino National Forest sites and resources:
Day-Use Sites
• Banjo Bill Picnic Site
• Bootlegger Picnic Site
• Clints Well Picnic Site
• Encinoso Picnic Site
• Fossil Creek Area
• Halfway Picnic Site
• Long Valley Day-Use Site
• Oak Creek Vista
Group Campgrounds
• Chavez Crossing Group Campground
• Clear Creek Group Campground
• Dairy Springs Group Campground
• Elks Group Group Campground
• Long Valley Work Center Group Campground
• Moqui Group Campground
• O’Leary Group Campground
Heritage Sites
• Honanki Heritage Site
• Palatki Heritage Site
• V Bar V Heritage Site
Rental Cabins
• Apache Maid Cabin
• Crescent Moon Cabin
• Fernow Cabin
• Kendrick Cabin
Single Family Unit Campgrounds
• Ashurst Lake Campground
• Bonito Campground
• Blue Ridge Campground
• Canyon Vista Campground
• Cave Springs Campground
• Clear Creek Campground
• Clints Well Campground
• Dairy Springs Campground
• Double Springs Campground
• Kehl Springs Campground
• Knoll Lake Campground
• Lakeview Campground
• Little Elden Springs Campground
• Lockett Meadow Campground
• Manzanita Campground
• Pine Flat Campground
• Pine Grove Campground
• Rock Crossing Campground
Visitor Centers
• Red Rock Ranger Station & Visitor Center
• Oak Creek Visitor Center
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.