Coconino National Forest begins to lift many seasonal road closures

Coconino National Forest personnel are in the process of opening the majority of forest roads across the national forest by this weekend.

Forest officials said that the warmer weather has hardened surfaces and roads that are now more suitable for motorized travel, according to a press release published Wednesday. There are still a few roads that will remain closed due to the wet and muddy conditions. Forest officials ask drivers be aware of roads that begin in the desert and may climb to higher elevations where deep snow may be present, and to come prepared appropriately.

In the Flagstaff Ranger District, most forest roads will be open by Saturday. Public should stay on open and authorized roads, and continue to avoid areas still closed due to the Museum Fire or recreation sites, facilities and restrooms remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Roads at higher elevations around the San Francisco Peaks will remain closed, including Forest Road 151, 418 and Lockett Meadow.

The Mogollon Ranger District has already opened all forest roads north nad west of State Route 87, and is assessing daily forest roads south and east of the highway for opening by this weekend. While roads south and east of the highway could be open by Saturday, will likely be closed until Saturday, April 25.