Coconino National Forest begins selling Christmas tree permits

Permits to cut and collect Christmas trees on the Coconino National Forest will be for sale online beginning Oct. 15. Once purchased, the permit will allow for a tree to be cut between Nov. 16 and Dec. 24.

A total of 1,050 permits will be available for purchase on the Coconino NF Christmas Tree Recreation.gov webpage, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates and types of trees that may be cut.

Two hundred permits will be designated for the cutting areas within the Flagstaff Ranger District, while 850 permits will be designated for the cutting areas within the Mogollon Rim Ranger District. A small amount of over-the-counter permits may be available in late November, but are not available currently because all permits are being sold online starting Thursday.

When purchasing a permit online, it is important to read carefully the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Permits will be issued one per household on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.

Many other national forests are also selling Christmas tree permits online for their forests. To find out if online Christmas tree permits are available in your neck of the woods, visit www.recreation.gov and search for “Christmas Tree Permits” to pull up a list of all the national forests that are participating.

