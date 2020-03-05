Coconino National Forest approves replacing Arizona Snowbowl’s Agassiz chairlift

The Coconino National Forest has completed the environmental review on Arizona Snowbowl's Agassiz Chairlift replacement project, which allows the ski resort to says to complete construction before the next winter season.

U.S. Forest Service officials have worked to conduct the environmental review for the project at the ski resort outside of Flagstaff for some time. Forest officials found replacing the lift would not significantly impact the land and environment, despite claims that it would impact Native American cultural values.

The lift will transport guests 2,000 feet up the western side of the San Francisco Peaks to 11,500 feet in just 7 minutes, which is half the time of the existing chair, according to a Snowbowl press release. The new Agassiz lift will have the same capacity as the current chair — 1,200 people per hour.

“We appreciate the diligence of the Forest Service, our partners in recreation, for their efforts in conducting public outreach and environmental analysis leading up to the approval,” stated J.R. Murray, chief planning officer at Mountain Capital Partners, Snowbowl’s management company.