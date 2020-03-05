Coconino National Forest approves replacing Arizona Snowbowl’s Agassiz chairlift

The Coconino National Forest has completed the environmental review on Arizona Snowbowl's Agassiz Chairlift replacement project, which allows the ski resort to says to complete construction before the next winter season.
U.S. Forest Service officials have worked to conduct the environmental review for the project at the ski resort outside of Flagstaff for some time. Forest officials found replacing the lift would not significantly impact the land and environment, despite claims that it would impact Native American cultural values.
The lift will transport guests 2,000 feet up the western side of the San Francisco Peaks to 11,500 feet in just 7 minutes, which is half the time of the existing chair, according to a Snowbowl press release. The new Agassiz lift will have the same capacity as the current chair — 1,200 people per hour.
“We appreciate the diligence of the Forest Service, our partners in recreation, for their efforts in conducting public outreach and environmental analysis leading up to the approval,” stated J.R. Murray, chief planning officer at Mountain Capital Partners, Snowbowl’s management company.
The current lift has been in the location since 1986, and a chairlift has been operating in the location since first approved in 1961. Due to its older age, parts often break down and are difficult to replace.
You have free articles remaining.
The most recent malfunction occurred in January, which has led to the closure of the lift until it is expected to reopen as early as March 8.
Known as a combination lift, the new Agassiz lift will be a detachable high-speed chairlift and gondola, with six-person chairs interspersed with eight person gondola cabins.
Agassiz will be Snowbowl’s second new high-speed chairlift, following the addition of the Grand Canyon Express high speed six-passenger lift in 2017.
Snowbowl officials will hold an Agassiz “farewell tour” — including a send-off party on closing day, scheduled for April 26. The event will be announced in the upcoming weeks to commemorate and celebrate Snowbowl’s most iconic lift.
Once Agassiz is replaced, the original lift will be installed in another location, but Murray said where or when is still to be determined.
Completion of the new lift is targeted for fall 2020.