Coconino, Kaibab National Forests changing protocols due to coronavirus

Both Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are changing procedures and, in some cases, closing areas in response to the coronavirus.

In the Sedona area, the Coconino National Forest announced the Red Rock ranger district visitor’s center will be closed as well as the Palatki and V Bar V Heritage sites.

There is also a new screening process members of the public may need to go through before visiting Forest Service buildings. Members of the public are being asked to call the ranger station or office ahead of their visit. The individual can then schedule a time to come in or, if they are feeling sick or may have been in the presence of coronavirus, a ranger can find an alternative way to assist them.

“We know these temporary protocols and procedures may be an inconvenience to the public, but the health and safety of our employees and members of the public are our top priority at this time,” said Coconino Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West. “We will do our best to continue providing services over the phone and e-mail, and we appreciate your understanding as we seek to support our communities with the least possible exposure to risk.”