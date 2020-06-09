Coconino, Kaibab National Forest to set stage two fire restrictions Saturday
Coconino, Kaibab National Forest to set stage two fire restrictions Saturday

Cortland Fire
The Coconino and Kaibab National Forests of northern Arizona will implement stage two fire restrictions across both forests on Saturday due to increasing fire danger and preventing human-caused wildfires.

The Kaibab will also temporarily close the Bill Williams Mountain watershed just southwest of the City of Williams due to the area's susceptibility to uncharacteristically severe wildfire nad the post-wildfire flooding that would result.

Visitors may use devices that are solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned immediately on and off with no remaining burning materials. Fireworks and explosives, including exploding targets, are never allowed on national forests.

Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest previously implemented stage two fire restrictions June 3. Fire restrictions will remain in place until significant precipitations reduces fire danger levels. Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

Stage two fire restrictions prohibits:

• fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves;

• smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material;

• welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame;

• operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

