Coconino High School’s IB program sees ongoing interest from students

CHS was authorized as an IB World School in April after a two-year application process and began offering classes this fall to juniors. It is one of 23 Arizona schools hosting the Diploma Programme. Two other Flagstaff Unified School District schools, Puente de Hozho Elementary and Sinagua Middle School, are candidates for the IB Primary Years Programme and Middle Years Programme.

Several CHS students contrasted the program with Advanced Placement (AP), another advanced learning option at the high school, especially regarding IB’s focus on class discussions.

History teacher and CHS IB coordinator Chelsea Drey said her IB class has discussions twice a week that started this fall at about 15 minutes per discussion. Now they’re pushing 45 minutes to an hour at times.

“It’s about formulating the right questions and giving them the opportunities to explore things that you might not have otherwise had time to do or been willing to take the time to do in a non-IB class, because in IB you are given the time and they expect you to take the time to really explore these different perspectives and ideas,” Drey said.

Students said they have enjoyed moving away from the multiple choice question tests characteristic of AP programs in favor of essays and other open-response opportunities.