Coconino High School students were directed to shelter in place for about fifteen minutes Tuesday afternoon, in response to a “public safety issue” outside the school building.

A school administrator made the decision to place the high school on lockdown while Flagstaff Police responded to the campus. According to Flagstaff Police spokesperson Jerry Rintala, the instrument was not a real knife but a “simulated switchblade.”

For the 15 minutes when the order was active, students attended classes as normal. According to information provided by Flagstaff Unified School District, the school “operated as usual” inside the building on Tuesday afternoon.

An email sent to CHS parents said, “A Shelter in Place is initiated when the potential threat is outside of the school building and students and staff need to stay inside the building for safety.”

The potential threat that lead to Tuesday’s lockdown is still under investigation, according to Flagstaff Police. Criminal investigators and police patrol personnel remained on campus for the afternoon, to make sure the area was safe.

No one was injured, according to Rintala, and there are no current or ongoing threats to the school or student safety. He said an arrest was made by police but no more details were available.