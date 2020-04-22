Coconino High School named International Baccalaureate World School

Starting in the fall, CHS will begin offering a handful of IB classes including English, Spanish, history, biology, computer science, math and visual arts, with plans to expand to more subjects in the next few years. Students are able to enroll for individual classes or the full diploma program, which requires completion of three additional elements: the Theory of Knowledge class, an Extended Essay and a Creativity, Activity and Service project.

In early March, when students began to select classes for the 2020-21 school year, 18 registered for the full IB Diploma, with an additional 39 enrolled in at least one IB course.

Chelsea Drey, the school’s IB coordinator and AP World History teacher, said similar IB schools in Phoenix typically have about 10 students pursuing the full diploma, with 200 enrolled in one or more IB classes.

“We know it’s our first year and it’s going to be small numbers to start, but … we’re really encouraged by these first-year numbers and definitely looking for ways to grow the program in the future,” Drey said during the presentation.