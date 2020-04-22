Coconino High School named International Baccalaureate World School

Two years after submitting its initial application, Coconino High School has been authorized as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, allowing it to begin to offer the IB Diploma Programme, an advanced learning option for students during their last two years of high school.
The authorization was announced late last week, after a Tuesday video conference presentation to the Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board.
“I couldn’t be more proud and honored to be recognized by the IBO [International Baccalaureate Organization] and also I am just thrilled for our students at Coconino High School who will have the opportunity to pursue an IB diploma or just register and take IB classes,” Principal Stacie Zanzucchi said during the presentation.
The International Baccalaureate Organization, an international educational foundation based in Switzerland, has four programs for students from ages three to 19: the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme.
CHS is already listed on the International Baccalaureate website, which notes the school was officially designated an IB World School on April 2. As of the same date, IB reported there were nearly 7,000 programs offered worldwide in more than 5,000 schools across 158 countries. Two other FUSD schools, Puente de Hozho Elementary and Sinagua Middle School, are IB candidate schools.
Starting in the fall, CHS will begin offering a handful of IB classes including English, Spanish, history, biology, computer science, math and visual arts, with plans to expand to more subjects in the next few years. Students are able to enroll for individual classes or the full diploma program, which requires completion of three additional elements: the Theory of Knowledge class, an Extended Essay and a Creativity, Activity and Service project.
In early March, when students began to select classes for the 2020-21 school year, 18 registered for the full IB Diploma, with an additional 39 enrolled in at least one IB course.
Chelsea Drey, the school’s IB coordinator and AP World History teacher, said similar IB schools in Phoenix typically have about 10 students pursuing the full diploma, with 200 enrolled in one or more IB classes.
“We know it’s our first year and it’s going to be small numbers to start, but … we’re really encouraged by these first-year numbers and definitely looking for ways to grow the program in the future,” Drey said during the presentation.
CHS will be one of four IB World Schools in Arizona to offer IB instruction in both English and Spanish, according to the IB website. In a November interview with the Arizona Daily Sun, Zanzucchi said the school is also advocating for the creation of an IB program in Diné, which does not currently exist.
Like the other IB offerings, the Diploma Programme works to develop multilingual students with global perspectives and critical thinking and inquiry skills. Completion of the diploma is also said to distinguish students in applications to prestigious universities and scholarships.
“As a school board member, I think we are responsible for ensuring our students become global citizens and I can’t think of a better preparation or connection,” Governing Board member Kara Kelty said Tuesday.
IB will join CHS’ other specialized programs including Advanced Placement (AP), Dual Enrollment and the Coconino Institute of Technology (CIT). Much like AP exams, scores on IB assessments can count toward college credit. CHS currently offers 17 AP courses.
Unlike some of these existing offerings, though, Drey said IB will bring a new concept-based curriculum to the high school, allowing more connections between different subject areas.
CHS received a site visit from two IB representatives in January, the final step to the application process that began in 2017. The report from the visit commended the school on factors including its understanding of IB concepts and technology integration in the classroom, but recommended the school update its handbook and policies to better incorporate IB, as well as to work to include counselors in these efforts.
In addition to addressing the recommendations from the visit, Drey said the team will also be working to develop new forms of student support for those completing the IB diploma, such as time management and mindfulness exercises and retreats.
For more information about the IB Programme at Coconino High School, visit www.fusd1.org/chsib.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
