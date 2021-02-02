Coconino girls basketball takes care of Mohave, improves to 2-1

After going 1-1 on the road to start the season, the Coconino girls basketball team looked for a little home cooking in their first game inside Roth Gymnasium against the Mohave Thunderbirds.

The game started slow, with only 15 points scored between both teams in the opening quarter, but as the Panthers got more comfortable, they found themselves on their way to a 71-39 blowout win Tuesday.

Once the Panthers were able to start clicking, they blew past Mohave in transition with crisp outlet passes to get Coconino running down the floor and driving to the basket. Ashlynn Roberson finished with nine rebounds, and got it done on the offensive side of the ball as well with eight points.

The Panthers really found their stride in the third quarter, spearheaded by guard Elyce Palmer. She came off the bench and was a spark, scoring all of her 11 points in the third and finishing second in points for the Panthers in the win.

“She’s a hard worker, she is quick on her feet, she will do anything I tell her to do, and she is definitely a spark for this team,” Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader said. “I have a veteran starting squad, and she comes up as a junior and does exactly what I need her to do. She’s one of the hardest workers we got.”