Coconino girls basketball takes care of Mohave, improves to 2-1

After going 1-1 on the road to start the season, the Coconino girls basketball team looked for a little home cooking in their first game inside Roth Gymnasium against the Mohave Thunderbirds.
The game started slow, with only 15 points scored between both teams in the opening quarter, but as the Panthers got more comfortable, they found themselves on their way to a 71-39 blowout win Tuesday.
Once the Panthers were able to start clicking, they blew past Mohave in transition with crisp outlet passes to get Coconino running down the floor and driving to the basket. Ashlynn Roberson finished with nine rebounds, and got it done on the offensive side of the ball as well with eight points.
The Panthers really found their stride in the third quarter, spearheaded by guard Elyce Palmer. She came off the bench and was a spark, scoring all of her 11 points in the third and finishing second in points for the Panthers in the win.
“She’s a hard worker, she is quick on her feet, she will do anything I tell her to do, and she is definitely a spark for this team,” Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader said. “I have a veteran starting squad, and she comes up as a junior and does exactly what I need her to do. She’s one of the hardest workers we got.”
It was a close game around halftime, until Coconino rattled off 21 in the third to take control.
“The third quarter was our saving grace; the girls came out of halftime hungry," Schrader said. “They came out of halftime 50 times hungrier than they were in the first quarter. They just wanted that win.”
By the time the fourth quarter came around, the outcome was essentially done with the Panthers in control. However, the Panthers did not let up. Mahala Long and Kiana Manuelito took up most of the scoring opportunities for Coconino. Both players scored nine points in the fourth, with each connecting on three field goals and three free throws.
“It feels great, it feels like things have been pushed back so often that it’s kind of late, but here we are and I’m glad that they came through,” Schrader said. “When I tell those guards to cook, and they do, we are at our best. So as long as we are aware of the power that we have as a team, we’ll be all right in terms of momentum.”
The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the young season and get a day of rest before going on a back-to-back road trip against Lee Williams on Thursday and Mingus Union on Friday.
Local Roundup
Badgers 1, Eagles 0
The Flagstaff girls soccer team lost a close one Tuesday at home. The Eagles dropped their first match of the season and fall to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon.
The Eagles are scheduled to head over to crosstown rival Coconino Thursday for a 3 p.m. match.
Boys soccer
Eagles 3, Volunteers 2
The Flagstaff boys soccer team took its second win in as many tries this season as it got a one-goal win over Lee Williams Monday. The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon) are scheduled to head down to region rival Prescott Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Boys basketball
Bears 49, Eagles 41
The Bradshaw Mountain Bears got the best of the hosting Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team. Flagstaff had a trio of players with double-digit scoring in Nick Sneezy, Max Fritsch and Nick Morrow.
Flagstaff dropped its first game of the season as its record falls to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon. Flagstaff is next scheduled to travel down to Prescott on Friday.
Girls basketball
Eagles 58, Bears 43
It didn't take long for the 4A Flagstaff girls hoops team to get back into the win column. The Eagles took care of region opponent Bradshaw Mountain on the road behind 14 points from Jasmine Redhouse and 13 from Sage Begay.
Breoona Curtis added in seven on her birthday as well.