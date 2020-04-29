Coconino Forest considers snow removal truck barn in Munds, helicopter landing site near Upper Lake Mary

Public comments should be submitted by May 29.

Oak Grove Rock Pit Expansion Project

Coconino County Public Works Department has proposed expanding the Oak Grove Rock Pit by 5 acres on the Red Rock Ranger District.

The 10-acre pit is hoping to expand in order to excavate the basalt effectively and needs more land beyond the ridgeline of the existing pit. The project is located at the north east end of the Red Rock Ranger District, south of Forest Road 213 and 229.

The Forest Service has indicated that the action would not have a significant effecto n the environment and won’t require detailed analysis.

Public comments should be submitted by June 1.

Salt River Project Helicopter Landing Zone

The City of Flagstaff has contracted with Salt River Project to allow SRP to fix its water flow and snow depth measuring instruments at Upper Lake Mary.