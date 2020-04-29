Coconino Forest considers snow removal truck barn in Munds, helicopter landing site near Upper Lake Mary

The Coconino National Forest is releasing scoping notices on multiple project proposed on U.S. Forest Service land.
Some are small and include driveway and road improvements, but others have more specific purposes. Project information can be viewed online. Comments can be emailed to comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov, or mailed to the Coconino Forest Service, 1824 South Thompson Street, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001. Include the name of the project in the address line of the letter.
Munds Park Truck Barn Sup for Coconino Project
Coconino County Public Works department has proposed constructing a new equipment storage barn north of Munds Park to support snow removal and road maintenance operations.
The project would enhance the ability of public works to conduct snow operations in the community and decrease maintenance response times, and safer access for emergency responders. It would also eliminate the need for slow heavy equipment to utilize Interstate 17 for access to the community, according to the Forest Service.
The site is approximately 3 acres and would hold two motor graders, two dump trucks, other equipment for special projects including backhoe, front end loader, bulldozer, roller and parking for staff vehicles. The project is expected to be completed by 2021.
Public comments should be submitted by May 29.
Oak Grove Rock Pit Expansion Project
Coconino County Public Works Department has proposed expanding the Oak Grove Rock Pit by 5 acres on the Red Rock Ranger District.
The 10-acre pit is hoping to expand in order to excavate the basalt effectively and needs more land beyond the ridgeline of the existing pit. The project is located at the north east end of the Red Rock Ranger District, south of Forest Road 213 and 229.
The Forest Service has indicated that the action would not have a significant effecto n the environment and won’t require detailed analysis.
Public comments should be submitted by June 1.
Salt River Project Helicopter Landing Zone
The City of Flagstaff has contracted with Salt River Project to allow SRP to fix its water flow and snow depth measuring instruments at Upper Lake Mary.
The Forest project would not lead to any new building or facilities, but designate meadows that are available for helicopter landings when crews need to maintain, repair or calibrate the system via a maintenance crew. The project has listed seven landing zone within a four mile radius, and all are located within the forest and not directly on the shoreline.
For any public comments reach out to Sean Murphy at sean.murphy@usda.gov or call 928-527-3418 before May 15.
