Coconino Deputy Attorney appointed to Arizona Court of Appeals

Coconino County Deputy County Attorney Brian Furuya has been appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division I, by Gov. Doug Ducey and will be appointed after the retirement of Judge Kenton D. Jones.

“Brian’s appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals is wonderful for the residents of the state. Brian embodies goodness and respect and maintains an unending commitment to the United States Constitution. It has been an honor to work alongside him. I look forward to calling him Judge Furuya,” said County Attorney Bill Ring in a news release.

Furuya has been with Coconino County since January 2016 and is a past president of the State Bar of Arizona and the Coconino County Bar Association.

“A huge congratulations is owed to Brian who has proven to be a devoted and well-respected member of the Coconino County team. His level-headed approach and friendly demeanor will be greatly missed, however, we are excited to see him appointed to this important judicial role,” said County Manager James Jayne.

