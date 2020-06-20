Coconino COVID-19 counts: A look at the last month of the pandemic

Maurer explained the daily increase is likely a combination of not only opening the site to more people, but also an increased concern from the community following this week’s statewide increase in cases. He added that the team has enough collection materials available to maintain this increased rate.

Recoveries and deaths

On May 29, CCHHS began reporting recoveries from COVID-19. This number was not based on interviews, but on a calculation: confirmed COVID-19 cases are considered recovered if the individual has not died four weeks after reporting their illness. On May 29, CCHHS reported 463 recoveries; Friday, there were 894.

Recovery from COVID-19 can take between two to four weeks for mild cases and four to six weeks for severe cases. The county therefore opted for the middle, Maurer explained, and although the CCHHS monitoring team could report some recoveries based on its conversations with COVID-19 patients, the calculation will be more accurate.

“The majority of cases are on the Navajo Nation and we don’t have communication with those cases,” he said.

An additional 22 deaths have been reported in the last month, up to 87. The majority of deaths were from individuals ages 65 and older as well as Native Americans, who make up nearly 90% of this group.