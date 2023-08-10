The unincorporated parts of Coconino County will now be subject to a short-term rental ordinance after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a set of local regulations for owners of Airbnbs and Vrbos.

The ordinance will go into effect on Nov. 14.

After a 120-day implementation period, short-term rentals will need to be registered with the county and provide proof of liability insurance. An emergency contact, who must respond to resident or renter complaints or concerns within 72 hours, has to be officially designated.

Short-term rentals are required under the new rules to be "habitable dwellings," meaning garages, tents, campers, temporary structures, trailers, and recreational vehicles cannot be permitted or listed.

The ordinance also includes provisions meant to preserve the nature of single-family neighborhoods.

It prohibits the use of short-term rentals for parties and large events such as weddings and requires that renters use the property as a temporary single-family dwelling.

“Family” in the ordinance is defined as “any number of individuals related by blood, marriage, affinity or legal adoption/guardianship, or a group of not more than five unrelated persons living together as a single housekeeping unit in a single dwelling unit sharing common cooking facilities.”

Owners also have to inform their neighbors of plans to run an Airbnb or Vrbo before the property is listed for rent.

At the meeting Tuesday night, residents engaged with the board, asking questions and largely supporting regulations on short-term rentals. Out of more than a dozen written comments the board received prior to the meeting, four weren’t in support of regulation.

“Until 2022, we really were not able to pass regulations,” Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Patrice Horstman said.

She was referencing Arizona Revised Statute 11-267.17, which offers municipal government’s a small degree of oversight over vacation rentals. The law doesn’t allow counties to ban short-term rentals altogether, but allows for the imposition of registration and fees.

“We were not able to regulate [short-term rentals]. This created a largely unregulated commercial short-term rental industry," Horstman said. "Unfortunately, this was in single-family residential, quiet residential neighborhoods. Unfortunately, there were some bad actors, who instead of being good neighbors, in fact violated the neighborhood, violated the peace and quiet for others who lived there. We believe in personal property rights, but when these personal property rights interfered with the neighbor’s quiet enjoyment and their personal property rights, it concerned all of us. When the Legislature allowed us a brief window, a brief opportunity to do some regulations, we started working with the county attorney, with our county manager on this ordinance.”

The majority of commenters Tuesday night talked about the impacts they’d seen as a result of absentee rental owners. Some mentioned limited property upkeep; others talked about parties, parking and unruly behavior on the part of vacationers. Residents complained that short-term renters were not aware of fire risks or snow removal policies — demonstrating a need for better education.

Board members expressed hope that banning parties and requiring an emergency contact to address concerns immediately would curb some of the common complaints.

District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan said the emergency contact’s required response was not meant to allow for people to badger their neighbors in a petty or “draconian way,” and that the provision was meant to help address concerns around absentee owners.

An emergency contact, in theory, could communicate with renters who violated rules around fire restrictions, for example, or handle illegal parking or trash disposal at a short-term rental.

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring was present to answer questions from supervisors and the public Tuesday night and said, “We all have an expectation of how a family home should operate. If an Airbnb or Vrbo functions in that framework, this ordinance basically only requires registration.”

The permitting fee for short-term rentals, under state law, can be no more than $250. The penalty for failing to register a vacation rental will start with an initial fine of $1,000.

Registration, Ring said, should be a tool for encouraging good behavior all on its own.

“There are many good actors out there. The idea is not to crack down on the good actors, the idea is to enforce against the bad actors. What we’re really seeking is compliance with registration so we can really see where these land uses are occurring and who we need to contact in the event of a complaint. The ordinance allows for a route to suspension,” Ring said. “That’s why we have an emphasis on registration — good actors will automatically comply. We expect to see a large number of registrants of people who want to comply.”

Owners will be required to publish their permit number in any advertising or listings for their rentals. For those who don’t register, penalties are clearly defined in the ordinance.

A number of commenters were concerned that some of the regulations approved might be difficult to enforce. Ring pointed out that permit or registration revocation might be just one way for the county to respond to short-term rental situations.

“Suspension of a rental or short-term rental permit can occur if there are three or more violations within a 12-month period. Clock starts. If there is a more severe violation ... we’re not limited from taking up other remedies — health code, zoning codes, environmental code violations. Those can be going directly to court to join some of the worst violators,” Ring said.

It’s not entirely clear yet, however, how all of the ordinance’s provisions will be enforced. In keeping with the concept of preserving a safe neighborhood environment, the ordinance prohibits short-term rental owners from offering their space to sex offenders. How the owners will know for certain whether the person they’re approving on the other end of a booking app has a criminal record isn’t evident.

That regulation, however, is allowed under state law.

Before casting his vote, Ryan described the ordinance as a place to start, a tool that will become more and more effective over time once it’s been implemented.

“I think we’re trying to be very practical. We’ve listened to people’s comments and we’ve adjusted. I support the intent of the ordinance here. We have the opportunity to create a tool. ... I see this as responsible and a piece of very good work on the legal side.”

Following the ordinance’s passage there will be a 120-day implementation period during which rental owners can register properties, designate emergency contacts and inform neighbors of their vacation rental operations where needed.