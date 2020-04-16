Coconino County's homeless populations at risk for coronavirus spread

Altenbaugh feared what might happen if they are unable to provide space for the homeless to isolate during this crisis.

“The reality is that these people are our neighbors. These are people [the coronavirus] will devastate. It will devastate this population if this seeps through,” Altenbaugh said. “Many people can’t survive this because of cancer, diabetes and heart disease -- all the things that are hard to survive if you have a roof over your head. We need to do something.”

Shelter conditions

The warehouse-style shelter requires many people to sleep on bunks close to others. In these communities, many rely on friends in their daily interactions for support, which during the COVID-19 pandemic can be dangerous.

Altenbaugh added that in any crisis, people who are impacted the most by homelessness are the first to feel its impacts.

At the shelter, over 40% to 50% of the people who enter their doors are Native American, and many have pre-existing health conditions that can include mental illness, Altenbaugh said. She added that some of the people within these categories are still employed and stocking shelves, making to-go orders, and providing essential services to the city and county.