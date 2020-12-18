Coconino County Year in Review: COVID-19 response and countywide changes

Coconino County has been a leader in local COVID-19 response from the beginning, with its health department collecting specimen samples for COVID-19 testing, conducting contact tracing, and reporting numbers from throughout the county in a daily data dashboard as county leaders strive to continue the organization’s normal operations and services. Here are some of the top county stories of 2020:
COVID-19 early response
The Coconino Country Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 18 -- the same day the first local presumptive positive case was recorded -- to allow the county to provide and request emergency resources. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) had created a COVID-19 Incident Command Team to prepare for the pandemic in January and in March established an Emergency Operations Center.
Coconino County became the first state agency to set up COVID-19 drive-up specimen collection sites, which began operating March 16 to allow allowing individuals with doctors’ orders to be tested for the disease using nasal swabs. For a short time, two specimen sites were available, at both Fort Tuthill and Coconino Community College’s Fourth Street campus, but the CCC site was phased out and Fort Tuthill eventually opened to everyone interested in testing, which was later expanded to use saliva samples through a partnership with Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Hotel Aspen
Among its COVID-19 response efforts, one of Coconino County’s most costly initiatives was to support individuals experiencing homelessness through a partnership with Hotel Aspen to provide shelter for low-risk COVID-19 patients to allow them to social distance and free up beds in the hospital.
Between March 19 and Sept. 4, the county spent a total of $1.7 million on Hotel Aspen, a cost not reimbursed by the state, leading the county to end the partnership this fall and instead work to support Flagstaff Shelter Services’ own efforts to provide hotel rooms at another location for its clients who tested positive.
New Leaders
In the November general election, Patrice Horstman, Matt Ryan and Judy Begay were selected to fill the three contested seats for four-year terms on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, joining incumbents Liz Archuleta and Lena Fowler, who ran unopposed for their districts.
Ryan will begin his seventh term on the board in January, while Horstman will replace District 1’s Art Babbott, who has served two terms on the board, while Begay will replace Jim Parks of District 4, who served one term.
Joanne Keene, previously Northern Arizona University’s executive vice president and chief of staff, was named deputy county manager in February to fill the position vacated by Mike Townsend. As one of three deputy county managers, she works with the Information Technology, Human Resources and Facilities Management departments.
To fill Townsend’s other role as county director of finance/chief financial officer, the board appointed Siri Mullanney, a certified public accountant, in June. Both Keene and Mullanney previously worked for the county.
Staff departures
In addition to Supervisors Babbott and Parks, other leaders announced they would be leaving this year.
Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples announced in November she would be exiting her position in early 2021 to accept the role as city manager for Webster Groves, Missouri. She has been with the county for seven years, serving as chief health officer until she was appointed deputy county manager in 2018.
In early April, CCHHS Director Thomas Pristow resigned from the county after just seven months in the role, leaving Deputy Director Michael Oxtoby to fill the position in the interim. Director of Special Initiatives Kim Musselman also assumed Pristow’s role as deputy incident commander for the county’s COVID response.
County Manager James Jayne announced his July 2021 retirement in December, launching a search process for his replacement who he will advise until he retires. Jayne joined the county in August 2017 and was appointed county manager about a year later. He previously served as Navajo County manager.
Finances
The board approved Coconino County’s $187.7 million budget this summer for the 2021 fiscal year alongside a 2% primary property tax increase to help sustain county services during the pandemic.
The tax increase divided the supervisors prior to the vote, some of whom had concerns about increasing taxes while county residents experienced job losses and other financial burdens brought on by the pandemic. This increase will add about $3 to the primary property tax on a $300,000 home and bring in an additional $200,000 to the county, for a total levy of $10.2 million.
To address budget concerns for the year, county staff also implemented several cost reduction strategies, such as hiring only essential positions, to save about $3 million during FY21. CARES Act funding was used to replace funds used for direct COVID costs, not to account for lost county revenue.
Munds Park post office
The Munds Park post office closed suddenly on June 30, forcing residents to travel to Flagstaff to pick up their mail. A letter taped to the door of the office informed residents of the closure, calling it temporary. Reasons for the closure were unclear; the owner of the facility was simply informed that the U.S. Postal Service in Flagstaff had ended its contract.
Volunteers were organized to pick up packages from Flagstaff and deliver them to Munds Park residents unable to make the journey to Flagstaff. Those who were able to travel waited in lines for hours in Flagstaff’s summer heat to receive their mail, with at least one resident collapsing from heat exhaustion.
COVID-19 and tourism
After multiple calls from local, county, tribal and federal officials, including Coconino County, Grand Canyon National Park was closed in April in response to fears about spreading the coronavirus.
The decision came after a hospitality worker employed by a park concessionaire was found to have contracted COVID-19 and the closure lasted until the gradual reopening of park amenities and hikes began in May.
Among other areas throughout the county, the City of Page experienced the effects of similar changes in tourism; in April, the city laid off 14% of its staff as a result of an estimated 33% decrease in sales tax revenues from decreased tourism. The layoffs, affecting 25 of the city’s 175 employees, eliminated everyone working in the public works department, at Horseshoe Bend, in summer recreation programs and at the Page Public Library.
Census
As a result of the pandemic, the 2020 census deadline was extended from July 31 to Oct. 31. The Coconino County resident response rate was low, at only 34%, by the time census staff were able to deliver questionnaires to front doors in May after months of delayed operations, but local coordinators were confident once staff were out in the field, they would achieve a full count.
Staff dropped off questionnaires at homes without interacting with residents and were issued masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to use in the field when door knocking began later in the year.
Camp Navajo
The possibility of economic development at Camp Navajo grew closer in July when it was included in both the U.S. Senate and House’s versions of the annual defense authorization bill, which would allow for the transfer of about 3,000 acres of land owned by the U.S. Army at Camp Navajo to be owned and managed by the State of Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
State management is expected to allow for private investment and businesses to begin locating in and around the camp for the first time following a feasibility study by Coconino County. The process to get the land transferred to the state has taken nearly five years, starting with former Sen. John McCain. This year, Sen. Martha McSally led the effort on the Senate side to include the language addressing Camp Navajo in the bill.
Virtual County Fair
Like numerous events throughout the community this year, the 2020 Coconino County Fair took place in a virtual format. Images of community submissions were submitted in advance, entertainment as streamed online and county staff created a virtual vendor marketplace and community connections area for virtual attendees to share recipes, gardening advice and to vote for the fine arts award winners.
Even the annual livestock auction made the transition to a virtual format, as members from the 4-H club from across the county showed off their animals in videos taken from their own backyards, driveways, and corrals for bidders and family members to see. Auction leaders said the online silent auction allowed some people who have never been able to travel to Flagstaff for the fair to be able to view and bid on the animals. Some of these spectators were located as far as New Zealand and Italy.
