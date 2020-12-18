Coconino County Year in Review: COVID-19 response and countywide changes

2020 Census begins door-knocking as response rate in Coconino County remains low Census workers across Arizona began going door to door this week, following up with househol…

Camp Navajo

The possibility of economic development at Camp Navajo grew closer in July when it was included in both the U.S. Senate and House’s versions of the annual defense authorization bill, which would allow for the transfer of about 3,000 acres of land owned by the U.S. Army at Camp Navajo to be owned and managed by the State of Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

State management is expected to allow for private investment and businesses to begin locating in and around the camp for the first time following a feasibility study by Coconino County. The process to get the land transferred to the state has taken nearly five years, starting with former Sen. John McCain. This year, Sen. Martha McSally led the effort on the Senate side to include the language addressing Camp Navajo in the bill.

Virtual County Fair

Like numerous events throughout the community this year, the 2020 Coconino County Fair took place in a virtual format. Images of community submissions were submitted in advance, entertainment as streamed online and county staff created a virtual vendor marketplace and community connections area for virtual attendees to share recipes, gardening advice and to vote for the fine arts award winners.