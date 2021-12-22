Coconino County Year in Review: A year of recovery and changes

Coconino County spent much of 2021 recovering. The county responded to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, a flurry of departures and devastating flooding quickly with large-scale changes. But it was also a year of growth, with major strides in forest restoration, development, vaccine distribution and more.

Here are some of the top county stories of 2021:

COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations at Fort Tuthill in the first months of 2021.

The county park transformed from a COVID testing site to an organized vaccine distribution center. Spots filled up quickly in the early months as eligibility opened to different groups and the eligibility opened to all residents 18 and older in March.

The county site eventually closed in May as the focus shifted to smaller clinics. More than 81,370 Coconino County residents have been fully vaccinated -- about 67% of the eligible population.

Flooding impacts

Coconino County was hit by extreme flooding multiple times throughout the summer of 2021. A 200-year rain event dropped inches of rain on the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar, impacting several neighborhoods in both Flagstaff and the county. The repeat storms caused millions of dollars in damages and prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue two separate declarations of emergency.

The county spent months recovering from the damage and soon started working toward future flood mitigation. Organizations like the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the U.S. Forest Service contributed millions in aid in the months following.

The money will allow the district to build infrastructure in several areas of private property, largely in the area of the Elden Estates neighborhood, as well as one section of property owned by the City of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Flood Control District will use the funds to build infrastructure that will slow and spread out debris flow in the Coconino National Forest and in several areas of private property.

Staff departures

The exodus of top Coconino County officials continued in 2021.

Liz Archuleta resigned from her position as District 2 supervisor in February to take a position with the Biden-Harris administration as the Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the United States Department of Agriculture after 24 years on the board. Longtime educator Jeronimo Vasquez was appointed to the seat shortly after. He’ll hold the position until 2022, when voters will weigh in on the selection.

In April, Joanne Keene stepped down from her position as deputy manager to take the position of deputy city manager for the City of Sedona.

Steve Peru was appointed to replace retiring James Jayne as county manager the same month. Peru worked for Coconino Community College before taking the position and previously worked for the county for 32 years, including three years as county manager.

Explosion of glamping

Coconino County saw an explosion of new high-end private camping projects -- known as glamping -- in 2021.

More than a dozen new spots popped up across the country in recent years, with many located off State Route 64 and State Route 89.

The alternative camping sites boast upscale camping structures such as yurts or more permanent tents in addition to a few traditional car camping and RV sites. They often tout northern Arizona’s dark skies, stargazing and proximity to Grand Canyon National Park.

County officials told the Arizona Daily Sun the trend first started in 2019 before exploding during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people sought to get outside.

Two Guns development fails

A proposed controversial resort and RV park at Two Guns fell flat after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted against it in May.

The project would have included 774 lodging units, almost 400 of which would have been designed for RVs, plus about 30 units for worker housing on the site.

The development also would have included several restaurants and a steakhouse. In addition were two water parks, showers, a small drive-in theater, a mini-golf course, a rodeo, a clubhouse and welcome center, and areas to host gatherings.

The site was ultimately canned after the board expressed concerns over fire safety and cultural resources. Two Guns holds historical significance to some local tribal groups. In 1878, members of the Navajo Tribe ambushed a group of Apache raiders in a cave on the site.

Original ideas to include teepees, wagons, Native American-inspired names and other stereotypes were called demeaning given the area’s history. The Indiana-based developers attempted to make the plan more palatable, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.

American Rescue Plan funding

Coconino County received $27.8 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

A large sum was set aside to cover the lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while millions of dollars were earmarked for the county health department to support COVID-related expenses.

About $2 million of the funding will go toward a new mental and behavioral health program aimed at youth that the county is piloting, while $1.3 million will help expand the county mental health court.

Another large chunk will go to the court system, which has become bogged down in a backlog of cases due to the pandemic.

The board is still working to make a final determination on how the money will be spent.

Multiple renewable energy projects announced

Renewable energy is coming to Coconino County, with two new wind farms and a solar facility in the works.

In September, Babbitt Ranches and Florida-based NextEra Energy received approval for a conditional use permit from the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission on a 160-megawatt wind farm project about 30 miles northwest of Flagstaff. The project also includes several hundred acres of solar panels.

Salt River Project announced in October it would be working with the Boise-based renewable energy company Clēnera to locate a new large-scale solar facility northwest of Flagstaff.

The new facility, dubbed CO Bar Solar, is also being built in partnership with Babbitt Ranches. Babbitt has sought to use renewable energy projects to support the more traditional ranching operations and prevent the breakup of their ranch lands.

4FRI moves forward

Forest restoration efforts are still moving forward despite a major setback in 2021.

The Forest Service canceled the Phase 2 contract of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) after officials said several challenges made the project unfeasible.

The project, one of the largest forest restoration efforts in the country, seeks to treat millions of acres of forested land across the Coconino, Kaibab, Apache-Sitgreaves and Tonto national forests to improve forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The announcement was criticized by some of Arizona’s top leaders -- including Gov. Doug Ducey and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly -- with some worrying that the setback could mean the end of one of the nation’s most ambitious forest restoration projects.

But then the U.S. Forest Service pledged $54 million in money for forest restoration, giving new life to the seemingly stunted project. The funds will allow crews to begin immediately treating approximately 135,000 acres identified as high priority. Forest officials aim to have 35,000 of those acres done within the 2022 fiscal year.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

