Coconino County works with SpaceX to provide rural internet

Coconino County is partnering with SpaceX to provide 45 rural households with reliable high-speed internet.
Earlier this month, the aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk launched several dozen satellites into low orbit that are designed to provide broadband internet.
That launch could be seen throughout the state and even country.
According to a county media release, the effort to bring internet to some northern Arizona homes began in 2019 when Coconino County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Lena Fowler and Coconino County’s chief information officer, Matt Fowler, both met with the company.
The county secured agreements to utilize “SpaceX beta technology” to make internet accessible to rural areas of Coconino County.
And Coconino County successfully became an early customer of SpaceX, purchasing and launching Starlink internet in a 45-household trial on May 6.
“We know the critical need for quality, reliable internet access to rural Coconino County. Our families and workforce need to be connected to compete in today’s market, grow in their education, and enhance their quality of life. Coconino County, once again, leads the way by providing internet access through an innovative and resourceful partnership,” Fowler said in a statement.
The beta technology is currently only available near Tuba City in an area where there was no service previously.
Forty-five households in the geographical area are part of this trial, in which Coconino County invested $81,000.
Each household received the $499 satellite dish and one year of internet services at no cost.
Those in the trial have the ability to continue internet service after the year by paying a monthly fee. The households include individuals from the Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes.
“This journey would not have been possible without the continuous teamwork from SpaceX, county management, and our board of supervisors. We rely heavily on our public and private partners to offer internet where it historically has been unavailable. This is a truly exciting moment,” said Fowler.
“Providing internet to rural Coconino County is a must. Our rural residents will benefit from this innovative County program. Together we can help to enhance the digital connection for our residents,” Supervisor Judy Begay said.
Residents interested in getting Starlink internet may be able to if it is targeting their area. If that is the case, residents can pre-register for when the technology is available in the near future, according to the county.