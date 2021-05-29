Coconino County works with SpaceX to provide rural internet

The beta technology is currently only available near Tuba City in an area where there was no service previously.

Forty-five households in the geographical area are part of this trial, in which Coconino County invested $81,000.

Each household received the $499 satellite dish and one year of internet services at no cost.

Those in the trial have the ability to continue internet service after the year by paying a monthly fee. The households include individuals from the Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes.

“This journey would not have been possible without the continuous teamwork from SpaceX, county management, and our board of supervisors. We rely heavily on our public and private partners to offer internet where it historically has been unavailable. This is a truly exciting moment,” said Fowler.

“Providing internet to rural Coconino County is a must. Our rural residents will benefit from this innovative County program. Together we can help to enhance the digital connection for our residents,” Supervisor Judy Begay said.

Residents interested in getting Starlink internet may be able to if it is targeting their area. If that is the case, residents can pre-register for when the technology is available in the near future, according to the county.

