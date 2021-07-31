Coconino County updates COVID-19 indicators as transmission rate moves to high

Coconino County’s latest dashboard data report, released Friday, shows it has moved to a high rate of community transmission, and the report is also the first to reflect changes in the county’s COVID-19 data reporting.

The indicators Coconino County’s Department of Health and Human Services are using to determine the level of community transmission have changed to “align with the CDC community transmission thresholds and the County Schools Report,” according to its website. These factors are “total new cases per 100,000 persons,” and the “percentage of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests that are positive” over the past seven days.

The new indicators are similar to two of the benchmarks CCHHS had previously used that were labeled “cases” and “percent positivity” on the previous chart. Previous reports also used the incidence of COVID-19-Like-Illness (CLI) in county hospitals to determine the level of community transmission. CLI is still listed in the report and has increased over the previous week from 2.4 to 3.3%.

The other change in the community transmission metrics is that CCHHS has added a new high-transmission category. The previous chart had divided benchmarks into minimal, moderate or substantial levels, with thresholds needing to be met for two consecutive weeks before moving to a different risk category.

