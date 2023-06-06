A United States Supreme Court case decided May 25 might be the perfect catalyst for talking about property tax law and protections for homeowners across the country, according to Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar.

The case in question, Tyler v. Hennepin County, was brought by a Minnesota woman named Geraldine Tyler. Tyler owned a condominium but owed about $15,000 in unpaid real estate taxes, interest, and penalties.

Tyler is 94 years old. She owned her Minneapolis condo for more than a decade and used it as her primary residence until her family moved her to a senior community in 2010. Nobody paid property taxes on the condo from that point on.

The county in which she lived, Hennepin, seized her home and sold it for $40,000, over $25,000 more than the value of Tyler’s debt. Tyler’s case centered on the idea that the county had basically stolen her home equity.

The Supreme Court decided the county had unconstitutionally taken more than their fair share by retaining the excess on top of Tyler’s debt. In a unanimous decision, the sale was found to be a violation of the Takings Clause in the Fifth Amendment, and the Excessive Fines Clause in the Eight Amendment.

Overdue property taxes are not handled the same way in Minnesota and Arizona, so Benatar said her office is looking at a gray area in applying any precedents set by Tyler.

In Coconino County, a lien is attached to property on Jan. 1 of each calendar year. The lien dissolves when property taxes, which are levied in September, are paid in full.

“If you’re paying by halves, the first half is due by November 1st, 2023 before interest accrues. The second half is due by May 1st of 2024 before interest accrues. If you’re paying full year, it’s due December 31st,” she said.

If a homeowner fails to pay overdue taxes for 2023 by December 2024, then the county could sell the lien on the property, which is not the same as foreclosing on or selling the property itself.

An investor can purchase the lien and pay a certain amount of interest. If the house reaches foreclosure and the homeowner can’t pay off the lien, the deed for the property is transferred to the investor.

“In Minnesota, what happened is the counties there foreclosed on the property. We don’t foreclose on the property,” Benatar said. “In theory, yes, there could be situations where a property owner doesn’t pay their taxes, they lose their home. The value of the property is worth more than the taxes due and they are out the difference. It could happen. That’s where that gray area is. Where do we fall in Arizona?”

Whether that case will directly affect policy in Arizona remains to be seen, but Benatar said there’s no reason why the decision shouldn’t spark a broader conversation about protection for homeowners.

“The SCOTUS opinion is clear and that’s something I do agree with. Property is something we all work hard to have. We work hard to own our homes,” she said. “I always say property ownership is the most affordable form of housing. If you can own your home, especially nowadays, your mortgage payment is probably less than rent in this town. If you own it free and clear, your annual taxes are probably less than what your rent would be. We want to keep people in their homes.”

In Coconino County, less than 25% of homeowners are still paying down mortgages. The other three quarters are mostly concerned with paying their property taxes to retain ownership of their homes.

“We should be having this conversation. [Tyler] was a unanimous decision. This is not a partisan issue. You work hard for your property, and yes we all go through ups and downs in finances. You can get sick, have unexpected medical bills. Things happen, and so if for whatever reason you get to that point, you should not be punished for it even further,” Benatar said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to add protections for our property owners and constituents.”

Recently, Benatar helped lead an initiative to update A.R.S. 42-17303, a tax deferral statute that aims to protect economically vulnerable homeowners.

In theory, the law allows for something that looks very much like a reverse mortgage. Qualifying applicants can have their property tax balance covered by the state treasurer for as long as they live in their home and it is their primary residence.

Benatar said she believes the statute is too outdated to be effective. In order to qualify for the program, a homeowner must earn less than $1,000 annually. Their property value can’t be higher than $150,000.

“I don’t know who’s earning less than $10,000. If you’re on Social Security, you’re earning less than $10,000,” Benatar said. “Even if you’re only earning $10,000, what property is valued at that in Flagstaff?”

In 2020, Benatar worked on drafting SB 1491, which would have updated the statute in a few important ways.

It would have lifted the age limit from 70 years to 65 for applicants. It also would have worked toward attaching the income limit to Social Security pay — so the two would adjust alongside one another.

“The goal was to change the income requirement, have it be aligned with Social Security and follow whenever they do any adjustments, it changes as well so that you’re capturing those of fixed incomes. Reduce the age from 70 down to retirement age," she said. "Then include in there the ability for those who are permanently disabled to qualify for the program as well. Then, the value of the property should be based on the average value for the county specifically."

The bill was never heard. But after Tyler, Benatar hopes lawmakers might be willing to come back to the table to adjust the law.

In the meantime, she said, she would like to see more people taking advantage of the state’s existing safety nets.

In 2022, voters approved Proposition 130, a tax exemption for veterans with disabilities. There are also exemptions for people with permanent disabilities and a widower exemption. Seniors can also work with the Coconino County Assessor’s office to apply for a valuation freeze — which will make sure their property value doesn’t change, and property tax rates are fixed in the future.

“It provides a mechanism to help people, especially when they’re on a fixed income, to afford their home,” Benatar said.

She added the Department of Housing has aid available for homeowners to pay their property taxes, and that her office regularly refers people who are struggling to Housing Solutions and legal aid to help them retain their residences.

Benatar’s office also helps residents craft payment plans where possible.

“It’s a housing issue. We always talk about housing issues, and I feel home ownership honestly does slip through the cracks. Just look at our community. We have multi-generational homes, working families who have been here 30 years who did pay off their 30-year mortgage, and are now close to retirement age,” she said. “I’d rather have you stay in this community and stay in your home, versus going out into the rental market.”

Coconino County’s tax collection rate is close to 90%. That means the vast majority of people are able to, and do, pay their taxes on time.

“I always tell the County Board of Supervisors, my dream is that I am at 100% collection. Everyone is paying their taxes on time. That is my goal. Will I get there? Probably not, but I can work so hard towards it,” Benatar said.

The county treasurer’s office now accepts property tax payments via Venmo and PayPal in pursuit of that goal. They started printing information about payment plans and exemption applications on the back of tax notices.

“I highly recommend, if you’re a property owner, you’re going to get your taxes in September. Look at the back of your notice. The front is going to have your dollar amounts, but the back is going to have information and resources. We’ll talk about, hey, there’s this program through the assessor’s office. Because the value reduction programs and valuation freeze is done through the assessor, but we have all that information there,” Benatar said. adding that enrollment in relief programs skyrocketed when her office started using the back of the notice the way they do now.

During a housing crisis, especially, she said she’s passionate about filling in all of the gaps — and making sure the remaining 10% of constituents know there are resources available to them.

“People are paying attention, but there are people out there that I know could qualify. Look, it won’t hurt. Come down to the assessor’s office,” Benatar said.