Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar went to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to appear before a House committee hearing on climate risk and financial policy.

Benatar — the youngest person to serve as a county treasurer in Arizona history — gave written and oral testimony to the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions during the trip.

During the hearing, titled “Climate-Risk: Are Financial Regulators Politically Independent?” legislators explored reasons why regulators are considering climate change or climate risks in their decision-making processes. That included looking into connections with the Biden administration’s climate agenda and the impact of recommendations from international non-governmental organizations.

Benatar shared a table with the director of Supervision and Regulation for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the senior deputy comptroller for large bank supervision under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the deputy director of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and the director of Risk Management and Supervision at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“It’s always nerve-wracking, but it was, from my viewpoint, an opportunity to share the local story,” she said. “These concerns are not unique to Coconino County; they’re being seen by every county official across the country.”

As the Coconino County’s treasurer, it is Benatar’s duty to protect, invest and manage public money.

She said in doing that she considers three things: the safety of taxpayer dollars, liquidity and the yield of investments made on behalf of local government.

In addition to her elected role, Benatar is the president of the Arizona Association of Counties (AACo), a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the president of the National Association of Hispanic County Officials.

Benatar said thanks to those those capacities, she’s come to understand the ways other local leaders are thinking through climate change and financial regulation.

“We’re all worried about risk. We’re all staying up, working long hours to mitigate risk. We are all wanting to make sure taxpayer money is safe. We all want to make sure our communities are safe. We all have a duty of loyalty and a duty of care to our communities,” Benatar said. “Being able to share that story that often doesn’t make it to D.C. Being able to share what’s really happening from the perspective of those who are working the front lines, who are seeing it and living it day-to-day, was for me quite the honor.”

During her testimony, Benatar spoke directly to the connection between climate and finance, based on her observations in Coconino County.

“In the last year, we had forest fires, we had flooding events, we had a tornado, we had record snowfall, and now we have record heat,” Benatar said.

She said those events profoundly influence the way she does her job.

It’s her duty to make sure the county can pay for firefighting, flood mitigation and snow removal. When she invests taxpayer dollars in corporate bonds or commercial paper, she also looks at how much changing weather patterns or shifting public outlooks on energy affect the soundness of her investment.

During the hearing, House committee members tried to understand why climate change is a part of financial risk management frameworks at all — some implying climate change itself might not be valid.

Benatar’s position on that issue is clear.

“It’s not hypothetical,” she said. “These are the realities we’re seeing every day. I talk to my fire districts every day. I really do, because we manage their money and we understand. We work with them on their cash flow analysis. We know we’re going to have fires coming up. How can I help you make sure you have the dollars available to go address that fire?”

She also said considering climate concerns for local fiduciaries is a matter of best practice — that predates some of the political pressures the hearing was interrogating.

In planning for the county’s financial future, Benatar testified that she would need to consider environmental factors alongside other forms of financial risk.

Whether climate change should be a consideration in fiscal decision-making was up for debate during the hearing.

“My testimony talked about having all the tools in our toolbox. As a government official, as someone who is responsible for all the money, I should be able to have all the tools in my toolbox to be able to analyze risk to public dollars,” Benatar said.

She said climate change is by no means the only factor built into risk-management frameworks. Benatar said before investing public dollars, she considers aspects such as cyber security and the impact of emergent technology, like AI, on the market.

“Risk is always going to be adapting. We need to be able to stay on top of that to follow the risks, follow the trends, see what’s happening. We need to adapt our analysis to true risk. There’s no better everyday example of it than in our county,” Benatar said.

She’s concerned that legislatures want to define which risks financial regulators and local governments can assess — and to leave certain considerations off-limits intentionally.

“We’re hearing climate change is not a true risk. That has been my concern at the state level. It’s something we’ve seen in states across the country. You can have your beliefs, but to force us to not be able to look at any risk, forcing our hands as to what the definition of a risk is? Risks are going to change,” Benatar said.

By singling out topics that regulators or public money managers can and can’t consider, she said, legislators are taking a market-driven process and making it political.

“Across the country, legislation is being introduced that will greatly reduce the universe of banks with whom our treasury can do business, what we can invest in, and what policies we can adopt to evaluate risk associated with public fund management,” Benatar said in her testimony Tuesday. “Many of these proposals claim to want to depoliticize financial regulations, but, instead, embed new political tests that protect special interests from market competition.”

Earlier this year, Benatar signed her name to a letter opposing “anti-ESG” laws in Arizona. ESG is shorthand for environmental, social and corporate governing policies — and it’s become a political buzzword.

The letter, signed by 14 of Arizona’s 15 county treasurers, opposed SB 1138 and SB 1139 — bills aimed at restricting government partnership with companies that took up causes such as climate action or social equity.

Benatar’s office contracts with federally regulated banking institutions to manage processes such as payroll for local government employees.

At the time, she was worried anti-ESG laws would limit which banks she could work with, and might leave the treasurer’s office with no banking partner at all.

Being told not to consider a risk factor because it falls under “ESG policy,” Benatar argues, effectively blindfolds the people tasked with fiduciary responsibility.

“It’s not political. It shouldn’t be political. We are talking about a best practice that has been in place for quite some time,” Benatar said. “The term ESG is new. You’re taking factors in our approaches to ensuring safety and making them political. It’s not anything new. It’s not a new way to look at things. It’s just ESG is a new trending acronym.”

Local officials, she said, never want to bankrupt their governments. If she has to invest blindly or select banking contracts based only on an institution’s decision not to have ESG policy, she’s not confident she could safely manage public money.

Speaking to the Arizona Daily Sun from Austin, Texas, where Benatar is attending a NACo conference, Benatar said she hopes her testimony made an impression in Washington.

“I hope they walk away from that hearing having heard concerns on the local level about how harmful this type of legislation will be for our ability to be fiduciaries of public dollars and to be good fiduciaries of public dollars. It’s not a partisan issue,” Benatar said.