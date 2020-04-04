Coconino County Treasurer offers alternative payment methods

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect public health, the Coconino County Treasurer’s Office is now altering service levels and payment methods.

Property owners can pay taxes in person at a temporary drive-thru window from 9 a.m. – noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2304 N. Third Street in Flagstaff. People can also pay online, via telephone, by mail or at the drop box located at 110 E. Cherry Ave. in Flagstaff.

Coconino County Treasurer’s Office is now the first county in Arizona that can accept PayPal Credit. Individuals interested must apply directly with PayPal. For additional information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/treasurer.

The second half of 2019 annual property taxes are due by May 1. Any payments received after May 1 are considered delinquent. Counties do not have the legal authority to extend the delinquency date.

“Ensuring the health, safety and economic tranquility of our citizens is of the utmost importance,” Sarah Benatar, Coconino County Treasurer, said in a statement. “All 15 County Treasurers stand together in our commitment to help in any way we can and urge our Governor and Legislature to take immediate action in extending the May 1 property tax delinquency deadline to June 1.”

For additional information visit www.coconino.az.gov/treasurer or call 928-679-8188.