Coconino County treasurer becomes youngest-ever president of the Arizona Association of Counties

In a corner between a desk and a bookshelf in Sarah Benatar’s Cherry Avenue office is a light-gray play mat showing a big white butterfly stretched on its surface. It’s flanked by several toys, quietly present in the office of the youngest county treasurer in the state.

Benatar recalls she was on the phone with the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for a work call only about eight hours after giving birth to her daughter. When she was 6 weeks old, Benatar’s little one had staked her claim on the real estate inside her mother’s office, where Benatar worked a job for which she had passion — a job she never really planned to have.

“I don’t think anyone comes in and says, ‘I want to be the county treasurer!’” she said of her position in the office most associated with property tax collection. “It’s not something I ever thought I would do. It came to a point where I wanted to make changes in the community.

“This is our home, this is where we’re raising our little one. I met my husband here. He and I are not originally from Flagstaff, but I think that’s common. A lot of us aren’t from Flagstaff, but we’ve made it our home. Wanting to make it a better place for generations to come has just been a passion and it’s something I’ve been able to do here.”

Benatar was working at United Way of Northern Arizona, overseeing finance and the finance committee when she was approached by then-Coconino County Treasurer Bonny Lynn.

“I was kind of ready for something new. I’ve always been in public service, whether nonprofit or government,” Benatar said.

With Lynn’s encouragement, she applied for the appointment in 2014 and got it. She was 27 at the time.

Later, Benatar was elected to the post in 2016 and 2020.

She’s only 36.

Benatar might be the youngest treasurer for Coconino County to date, but that is not her only distinction. As of Jan. 1, she’s now the president of the Arizona Association of Counties (AACo).

“The Arizona Association of Counties represents all counties and county elected officials — assessor, recorder, treasurer, justice of the peace, constable, board of supervisors,” explained Benatar.

All 15 Arizona counties are members of the AACo and have a county-elected official present as a representative. The group works to represent county interests at the Arizona Capitol, bridging the gap between county officials and state legislators.

Benatar said, as a county treasurer, she was happy to join AACo.

Now she’s the youngest county representative to serve as board president since AACo’s founding in 1967, and the first woman from Coconino County to hold the position.

“In the treasury role, we touch on a lot of things. We get to see what every taxing district does — whether that’s the fire district, the school district, the hospital districts. Being able to help in that way has been really meaningful and impactful for me, being able to kind of step up into having a voice for our community, not just locally but statewide and nationally,” she said.

Occasionally there is a disconnect between the on-the-ground work overseen by county elected officials and the policy ideas of state lawmakers, Benatar said.

That’s really where AAoC comes in.

“State legislators have their ideas of how they think things should be done. They introduce bills, and a lot of times on a local level it’s not always beneficial for a number of reasons. A big chunk of what we do is actually defensive work,” Benatar said.

AACo will advocate against bills that don’t align with county interests. It also spends a lot of time helping lawmakers understand county operations. Benatar has helped organize a Treasurer Advocacy Day for walking lawmakers through the work of being a county bank, showing them how the process of collecting and handling property taxes looks.

She also worked with Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen and Yavapai and Yuma county officials to invite legislators to examine ballot boxes and learn firsthand how elections are run in Arizona.

“So, it’s education. [We wanted] to show them, this is how elections are actually run, this is what a drop box looks like — it’s actually bolted to the ground. Walking them through the process,” Benatar said. “Every two years there’s an election. Every two years you’ve got new legislators coming in, some of which have some experience working with counties, some don’t — some, it’s very new to them.”

This year Arizona will be welcoming a large batch of freshman lawmakers, and the first Democratic governor — Katie Hobbs — in more than a decade.

“We have this change in statewide leadership that we haven’t seen, honestly, since the early 2000s. Even then, you did have different leaders in the Republican Party at the time. It was a very different Republican Party than it is now. ... I think we’re going to see a lot of bills that are going to require a lot of defensive strategies from counties. Everything from changing our elections to a reduction in revenue for counties and tax districts,” Benatar said.

She said she’s optimistic about the new governor because of her background in social work. All the same, advocating on behalf of county officials means keeping an eye on the ever-evolving political landscape.

“When Gov. Hobbs’ budget comes out,” she said, “usually this week or next week, it’ll be interesting to see where her priorities are going to be and how much that’s going to change compared to what the legislature is, because that is still Republican-run. Where is the compromise going to be?”

Getting involved in broader politics and working at the Arizona Capitol was important to Benatar. She joined AACo, representing Coconino County back in 2014.

“It’s a role that’s really important to make sure that we have positive relationships with legislators, that we are advocating for our counties, that we’re making sure they understand the issues our communities are facing,” Benatar said. “We are considered a rural county, a medium-sized rural county up here. Oftentimes Coconino isn’t represented in these roles down at the capitol. Our voice is not always heard.”

She was elected president of AACo by her peers more than a year ago. She said she’s both honored to fill the role, and eager to get started.

“The way it works is,” she said, “you can only have one officer per county. In theory, you could have all the officers be sheriffs, just from different counties. Coconino hadn’t had a president in quite some time. When I came in it became pretty apparent that we needed to be down there. We needed to be present and active with legislation, so that was something that I had made a priority.

“It’s been successful. We’ve been able to kill some really bad bills. Along those lines, I got to know the different sheriffs, recorders, the different elected officials across the state. Then being able to go, ‘Hey, I’ve got this working relationship with these legislators, would you like to connect with them?’”

As a young mother and woman of color, Benatar is a trailblazer — which comes with its own set of challenges. It’s evidenced in a few discoveries the young treasurer has made.

“Down at the capitol, they don’t have changing tables at either chamber. The only changing table is actually at the capitol museum,” Benatar said.

Between advocating for policy change, Benatar has had to change her daughter’s diaper on the floor of the bathroom at the capitol.

For her, it’s important that families are visible at the capitol for multiple reasons.

“In general in the workplace, families should not be a barrier to where you want to go career-wise and the changes that you want to make,” said Benatar. “If people see you doing it, hopefully they’ll go back to wherever they’re from and think, ‘Hey, this is OK to have!’ or maybe I’m meeting with a legislator and they’ll think, ‘I should be a little more supportive of bills that support families.’”

Benatar is the daughter of a working mom, too. Her mother’s strengths and struggles helped shape some of the new AACo president’s passions.

“My family comes from Guatemala,” Benatar said. “My dad passed when I was 2. So I had a single mom, not from this country. She had to get a GED. My mom did suffer from a lot of depression. Behavioral health is not something that is very embraced in the culture. There’s a lot of stigma around it. How can we break down these barriers? How can we break down barriers to access? I want to make sure that we can bring down these barriers. It’s become a passion of mine.”

In addition to the AACo officership, Benatar works on the group’s health steering committee.

The committee has led a number of mental health advocacy efforts — including working on a letter to Congress that recommends amending or repealing the Medicaid Inmate and Institution for Mental Disease Exclusion Policies, and providing funding to support local efforts in crisis response and behavioral health workforce.

“If you’re on Medicaid you actually don’t get access to the things you would have had if you were not in jail or if you were in prison. … I’ve been able to be a part of those conversations and put things together, so that we’ve got the tools across the country for counties, whether that’s funding for grants, or signing off on letters to members of congress, etc.,” Benatar said.

Her mother inspires more than just her drive to work on mental health-related policy. Benatar’s mother didn’t become a U.S. citizen until 2014. She was deported when Benatar was in high school.

For the young mother and county official, facing adversity as a first-generation American was one of the major motivators in her journey to public service. She said she has tried never to take an opportunity for granted, and to always give back to the communities she became a part of.

In her Flagstaff office, Benatar is surrounded by the trappings of motherhood. There’s a baby Yoda toy next to the laptop Benatar uses to Zoom into meetings about legislative priorities. When she tells you, “I love what I do here,” it’s clear that she means doing it all.