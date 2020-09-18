Coconino County to open some lobbies Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County will open lobby spaces of specific buildings to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 21 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. With community spread of the virus at a level deemed moderate according to the Arizona Department of Health Services benchmark guidelines, the County will open the below public-serving offices located in the Flagstaff area with precautions in place.

-- Administrative Offices at 219 E. Cherry Ave., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-- Community Development at 2500 N. Fort Valley Road #1, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-- Human Resources at 420 N. San Francisco St., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments recommended

-- Public Works Offices at 5600 E. Commerce Ave., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

-- Human and Health Services Health and Wellness Clinic at 2625 N. King St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments required

-- Health and Human Services Drive-up and Walk-up Flu Vaccination Clinics at 2625 N. King St., Friday and every other Saturday beginning Sept. 11 through November, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., no appointment needed