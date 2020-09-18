Coconino County to open some lobbies Monday

Coconino County will open lobby spaces of specific buildings to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 21 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. With community spread of the virus at a level deemed moderate according to the Arizona Department of Health Services benchmark guidelines, the County will open the below public-serving offices located in the Flagstaff area with precautions in place.
-- Administrative Offices at 219 E. Cherry Ave., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-- Community Development at 2500 N. Fort Valley Road #1, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-- Human Resources at 420 N. San Francisco St., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments recommended
-- Public Works Offices at 5600 E. Commerce Ave., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
-- Human and Health Services Health and Wellness Clinic at 2625 N. King St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments required
-- Health and Human Services Drive-up and Walk-up Flu Vaccination Clinics at 2625 N. King St., Friday and every other Saturday beginning Sept. 11 through November, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., no appointment needed
Other County buildings that have been physically closed will remain that way, including 110 E. Cherry Ave. and the Public Fiduciary/Legal Defender Building at 220 N. Leroux St., and those that have already reopened continue to be open, including the Sheriff's Office, Courts, Facilities and Adult Probation. Regardless of a building's status, each department continues to provide a full array of services through alternative methods.
In all County buildings, COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, including limiting the number of people in lobbies, elevators and offices to allow for physical distancing, hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning frequency and face covering/mask wearing. All residents visiting facilities will be required to follow the protocols.
