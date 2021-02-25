Coconino County to open 700 more first-dose vaccine appointments Friday

On Friday, Feb. 26, at noon, Coconino County will open more than 700 first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site. Appointment times are available on Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment can visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine, navigate to Vaccine Locations webpage and then click on the “Flagstaff - March, Fort Tuthill, First Dose” link. Starting Friday, registration links will be available in both English and Spanish.
Individuals without internet access or those who require assistance can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300. The Information Line hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is open to eligible individuals in Phase 1a and 1b: healthcare, personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff; education and childcare workers, teachers and staff; law enforcement and protective services; individuals aged 65 and older; power and utility workers; food- and agriculture-related occupations; transportation and material moving occupations; state and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government; adults with high-risk medical conditions living in shelter or other congregate living settings; and other essential workers.
Coconino County has encouraged community members to check its website each Friday at noon for appointment availability at either Fort Tuthill or one of its partner vaccination sites.