Coconino County to open 700 more first-dose vaccine appointments Friday

On Friday, Feb. 26, at noon, Coconino County will open more than 700 first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site. Appointment times are available on Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine, navigate to Vaccine Locations webpage and then click on the “Flagstaff - March, Fort Tuthill, First Dose” link. Starting Friday, registration links will be available in both English and Spanish.

Individuals without internet access or those who require assistance can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300. The Information Line hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.