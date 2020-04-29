Coconino County to join COVID-19 testing blitz, testing supplies remain limited

For the next three Saturdays, Coconino County Health and Human Services will join other Arizona health departments and private providers in a statewide initiative to test up to 60,000 Arizonans for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Coconino County had 435 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 63 in Flagstaff and 313 within tribal communities. Among all tests completed, about 20% have been positive, County Epidemiologist Matt Maurer said in a press briefing.
Through the blitz, for the first time, testing will be open to anyone who suspects they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 — symptoms and a doctor’s note are no longer required.
Two testing sites in Flagstaff, at Fort Tuthill and the County’s King Street building, will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this time, the County will not be setting up a blitz testing site in outlying areas; however, private groups are able to do so. Canyonlands Healthcare in Page has already registered to offer the testing for the three-week duration of the blitz.
The tests are the same as previous COVID-19 tests offered by the County, using nasal swab specimens, and will show if an individual currently has COVID-19. They are not antibody tests and will therefore not reveal whether an individual has developed an immunity to the coronavirus.
“They just need to think that they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID and, quite frankly, since we have statewide and community transmission, anybody fits that criteria,” said Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager, in a COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Nevertheless, Peoples said testing supplies remain limited; if the two sites are inundated with individuals seeking testing this weekend, County staff and volunteers may have to turn people away.
As of Tuesday, the County had 800 testing kits in stock and has anticipated being able to accommodate about 400 people seeking tests this weekend, allowing some of the testing supplies to be saved for ongoing testing of those with qualifying symptoms at Fort Tuthill, which has been averaging about 30 tests a day.
For the blitz, tests will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, regardless of symptoms or vulnerable populations. Peoples said this aligns with the guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), the state organization leading the blitz.
“We know that rapidly identifying cases, conducting case follow-up, and performing contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” ADHS Director Cara Christ said in a press release Monday. “Success in these areas requires an increase in our testing capacity, and the Arizona Testing Blitz will help allow those who want to be tested, get tested.”
Although ADHS will pay participating organizations for their involvement in the blitz to cover costs like staffing and security — for the County, an approximate $15,000 per site for the three weekends — Peoples said the state has not yet provided any additional testing kits or personal protective equipment (PPE) for use during this event.
Peoples said the County team is also seeking guidance from ADHS about testing individuals who are from other locations outside of Coconino County, such as visitors from Maricopa County, to determine how testing kits will be reimbursed and results correctly reported.
Though ADHS did send the County a rapid COVID-19 testing machine last week, Peoples said it will not be used for the blitz because it only came with 24 testing kits.
“Until we’re able to receive more kits, we’re not able to deploy it in a meaningful way,” said Peoples, who said the current plan is to bring the machine into facilities like nursing homes to do testing there, once the County receives the additional kits it has requested.
Coconino County plans to communicate additional information about the upcoming blitz throughout the week on its website and social media. When possible, individuals seeking testing are asked to preregister through the ADHS website, www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz, which will allow participating groups to prepare for the number of people who will arrive at testing sites. For more information and updates from Coconino County, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.
