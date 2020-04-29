Coconino County to join COVID-19 testing blitz, testing supplies remain limited

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the next three Saturdays, Coconino County Health and Human Services will join other Arizona health departments and private providers in a statewide initiative to test up to 60,000 Arizonans for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Coconino County had 435 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 63 in Flagstaff and 313 within tribal communities. Among all tests completed, about 20% have been positive, County Epidemiologist Matt Maurer said in a press briefing.

Through the blitz, for the first time, testing will be open to anyone who suspects they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 — symptoms and a doctor’s note are no longer required.

Two testing sites in Flagstaff, at Fort Tuthill and the County’s King Street building, will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this time, the County will not be setting up a blitz testing site in outlying areas; however, private groups are able to do so. Canyonlands Healthcare in Page has already registered to offer the testing for the three-week duration of the blitz.

The tests are the same as previous COVID-19 tests offered by the County, using nasal swab specimens, and will show if an individual currently has COVID-19. They are not antibody tests and will therefore not reveal whether an individual has developed an immunity to the coronavirus.