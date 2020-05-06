Coconino County to host Public Town Hall on COVID-19 Wednesday
Coconino County to host Public Town Hall on COVID-19 Wednesday

Coconino County will host a public interactive Town Hall on Wednesday, May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. using Zoom Video Communications (Zoom). The meeting will also be streamed on Coconino County’s YouTube channel and broadcast on NAU-TV channel 4.

The Town Hall will include COVID-19 updates from County leaders and a moderated question and answer session.

“Coconino County has been leading the COVID-19 response as the public health agency for our region,” Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors said in a press release. “The County is hosting this town hall to provide brief reports on the status of the COVID-19 response and engage with questions and concerns that our residents have.”

Frequently asked questions and resource listings will be available before the town hall at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19

To join by Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/96497206262 or call via telephone: 833.548.0276 (Toll Free) and enter the Webinar ID: 964 9720 6262. To view the livestream at YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty.

