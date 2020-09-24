Coconino County to hold Sustainable Building Tour Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Sustainable Building Program will host the Superpowers of Sustainable Building Scavenger Hunt on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in partnership with the Flagstaff Festival of Science. It is the tour’s 15th year.

To maintain physical distancing guidelines, the scavenger hunt will be a self-guided tour during which participants will not be touring inside buildings but will instead look for sustainable features from the outside or via information found online, such as retrofitted historic homes, construction with innovative design and materials, passive solar buildings, homes with exceptional indoor air quality and houses with extensive water conservation measures.

The scavenger hunt includes seventeen homes and properties, each with a highlighted sustainable building ‘superpower’ attribute. Photos and information on each building can be found online via the Sustainable Building Program’s website or from the tour packet. A QR code can be found at each site and, when scanned, will direct participants to the website. Downloadable tour packets will be available the day of the tour or can be picked up in person.

The self-guided tour begins at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Northern Arizona where tour packets will be available. Tour packets can also be downloaded online. For more information or to download the Tour packet, visit www.coconino.az.gov/sustainablebuilding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0