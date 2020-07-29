Coconino County to hold Back to School Immunization Clinics in Flagstaff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services is holding Back to School Immunization Clinics Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2625 N. King St. in Flagstaff. The clinics will be held in the parking lot and face masks or coverings are required.

At the clinics, students can receive vaccinations required for Arizona school entry, as well as those recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 928-679-7222. Please bring immunization records and insurance card, if applicable. Childhood immunizations are available through the Vaccines for Children program or through insurance. Self-pay options are offered on a sliding scale; no one is denied services due to an inability to pay.

Sports physicals are currently not available due to the County’s COVID-19 response, but will be offered at a later date.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/health or call the CCHHS Clinic at 928-679-7222.

