Coconino County to begin offering COVID vaccines for young children

After another expansion COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will begin offering doses for infants and young children on Wednesday, June 22.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had approved COVID vaccines for children as young as six months old on Saturday, June 18.

Children aged six months to 5 years can receive the Moderna vaccine in two doses spaced four weeks apart. Those aged six months to 4 years can now receive three doses of the Pfizer vaccine: the first two doses are spaced three weeks apart, with a third dose coming at least two months later.

A lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine had previously been approved for those aged 5 and older, and the Moderna vaccine had previously been approved for those 18 and older.

“Trials have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be safe and effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death in young children,” according to CCHHS.

This expansion also means CCHHS will be adding more hours to the vaccination clinic held at its office. The clinic will now be offering free COVID vaccinations and boosters from 12 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

In addition to the recently-approved vaccines for infants and young children, the clinic will continue to offer COVID vaccinations to older children and adults.

An appointment is required (registration is available online in English and in Spanish).

A full list of vaccination locations in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations.