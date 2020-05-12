Coconino County tests 413 for COVID-19 in second testing blitz

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the second Saturday Testing Blitz held by Coconino County at its Health and Human Services building on King Street, 413 specimens were collected for COVID-19 testing.

The County collected 287 test specimens on May 2, the first weekend of the testing blitz.

Specimens were immediately sent to laboratories for testing. Those who were tested will be notified this week of results by Coconino County Health and Human Services.

“Conducting these tests is a critical public health measure to help us slow and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release. “Once again, our County team, along with our partners, including the City of Flagstaff and Arizona National Guard, have done an outstanding job organizing this mass testing operation.”

The Testing Blitz will continue Saturday, May 16 at Coconino County Health and Human Services at 2625 N King St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to be tested during the blitz. No medical order is required. Walk-up and drive-in lanes will be available.

COVID-19 testing is also available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Tuthill for any person who has a medical order or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 928-679-7300, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.