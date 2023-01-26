Coconino County takes first steps toward regulating short-term rentals

The era of unregulated short-term rentals in Arizona is coming to a close.

New state legislation has provided cities, towns and counties with the legal authority to enact limited regulation of short-term rentals — Airbnbs, VRBOs and the like — that rent for 30 days or fewer. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss an early draft of an ordinance that would impose regulations on short-term rentals in its jurisdiction.

A public hearing of the ordinance is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Coconino County previously regulated short-term rentals in 2015 — but it didn’t last for long. Cities, towns and counties in Arizona were stripped of any legal authority to regulate short-term rentals in 2017 when then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law SB 1350. Since that time, unregulated short-term rentals have been identified as an exacerbating factor in a deepening housing crisis, particularly in tourism-heavy cities such as Flagstaff and Sedona.

“With governments’ hands tied, occasionally there would be abuses with these short-term rentals,” said Coconino County Supervisor and board chair Patrice Horstman.

She also mentioned fielding “many complaints” of residences being turned into “party homes” with “absentee landlords.”

“This has also resulted in neighborhoods experiencing traffic concerns, parking issues, litter,” Horstman said. “It has been a concern that needs to be addressed.”

In July 2022, during the last months of his role as governor, Ducey signed SB 1168, which effectively walked back SB 1350 and empowered local governments to implement some level of regulation. The move has provided what Horstman calls a “small window” to have some oversight and management of an industry that has had significant local impacts.

As proposed in the draft ordinance presented Tuesday, Coconino County would regulate short-term rentals through the issuance of permits.

“The legislation does allow for the collection of up to $250 for that permit, and that is annually,” explained Jay Christelman, the county community development director. “Doing so annually will give us a good opportunity to keep an eye on somewhat troublesome or potentially troublesome short-term rentals because we’ll be able to do that review each year.”

Short-term rental permit holders would be asked to meet a handful of requirements, Christelman said, including notification of all adjacent neighbors, provision of an emergency contact and a transaction privilege tax.

“That, I do believe, is already required,” Christelman added.

But perhaps most importantly, under the county permitting process, Coconino would have recourse to fine and suspend short-term rental permits in the case of certain “verified violations” outlined in the state statute.

“Number one is a felony offense committed at or in the vicinity of a vacation rental or short-term rental resulting from the knowing intentional or reckless conduct of short-term rental,” Christelman said. “Number two is a serious physical injury or wrongful death related to a short-term rental resulting from the knowing intentional or reckless conduct of the short-term rental. Number three, an owner or owners knowingly or intentionally housing a sex offender allowing offenses related to adult-oriented businesses, sexual offenses or prostitution, or operating or maintaining a sober-living home.”

Coconino County also proposed an additional set violations that Christelman explained should be allowed due to “ambiguity” in the state legislation. Violations include “knowingly or intentionally allowing the use of a vacation rental or short-term rental for a special event that would otherwise require a temporary use permit,” and failure to maintain reasonable access for first responders.

As outlined in the state statute, repeated verified violations would be subject to fees, depending on the frequency at which they occur.

“The first verified violation in a 12-month period is a $500 fine, or one night’s rental — whichever is more,” Christelman said. “The second verified violation in a 12 month period is $1,500, or one night’s rental, whichever is higher. And then the third verified violation of a 12-month period is $3,500. After the third verified violation in a 12-month period, a hearing officer could determine to revoke or suspend the permit.”

After hearing the proposed draft ordinance, the county Board of Supervisors was generally supportive.

“I don’t think anything you’ve included in the outline is onerous,” Horstman said. “It certainly requires accountability.”

She also expressed particular support for the requirement of providing notification and contact information to neighbors.

“It’s what neighbors do for each other,” she said, adding that she looks forward to hearing feedback from members of the public as county leaders refine and move forward with this proposed ordinance.

To that end, the board encouraged interested members of the public to reach out with written comments to their district supervisor, if not attend the public hearing scheduled for Feb. 28. Exact time and place of the meeting has yet to be announced.

It’s important to note that any ordinance in enacted in Coconino County would not apply to properties within the jurisdictional limits of cities and towns. City of Flagstaff officials have reported that they have begun the process of drafting an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals.

“We are planning to hold a town hall type of event for the public at the end of March, early April to solicit feedback from the community on the draft ordinance,” said city public affairs director Sarah Langley. “Then we are scheduled to provide an update to Council on May 9. We are then tentatively scheduled for first and second reads of the ordinance in June.”

The full text of the county draft ordinance, as well as a draft pamphlet for short-term rental owners, will be available on the Coconino County website within the week. To view the presentation and discussion of the board of supervisors, visit the county YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@coconinocnty.