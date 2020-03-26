Coconino County Supervisors urge Grand Canyon closure

Coconino County is urging Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to close the Grand Canyon National Park and to heed local leaders in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Keeping the park open and allowing travelers from all over the world to come here and risk spreading COVID-19 is an unnecessary risk," the statement from the Coconino County Board of Supervisors said.
The county also calls on other local, state and federal officials to join the board in calling for the closure of the park.
"Locally elected officials know their communities and how best to look out for the public health of the people they serve," the county statement said. "Leaders in Washington D.C. should heed and seek out the advice of local leaders for the safety of Coconino County, the state and the nation."
The Grand Canyon National Park is a large contributor to the county's economy, with annual tourism totals reaching more than 6 million people in the past, and the Board of Supervisors called the park the "crown jewel" of the parks across the county and country.
Currently, the National Park Service has allowed free entry into the Grand Canyon in order to stop the sharing of money. Many shuttle services have shut down, Grand Canyon river guides have been stopped from operating, and Xanterra has shut down their hotels in the park. Still, people are traveling to the park.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggests self-isolation and social distancing will stop the spread of the coronavirus, which the county emphasized.
"Social distancing measures in response to pandemics work," the county said.
“It’s a public health risk. … Knowing we have statewide transmission of COVID-19, it’s dangerous,” said Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager. “It needs to be closed so that we can have social distancing, isolation and so that we can all do our part as a community.”
Arizona currently has 508 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon that has led to 8 deaths. The county currently has 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with two deaths. Thirteen of those cases were from Flagstaff.
