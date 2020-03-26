Coconino County Supervisors urge Grand Canyon closure

Coconino County is urging Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to close the Grand Canyon National Park and to heed local leaders in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Keeping the park open and allowing travelers from all over the world to come here and risk spreading COVID-19 is an unnecessary risk," the statement from the Coconino County Board of Supervisors said.

The county also calls on other local, state and federal officials to join the board in calling for the closure of the park.

"Locally elected officials know their communities and how best to look out for the public health of the people they serve," the county statement said. "Leaders in Washington D.C. should heed and seek out the advice of local leaders for the safety of Coconino County, the state and the nation."

The Grand Canyon National Park is a large contributor to the county's economy, with annual tourism totals reaching more than 6 million people in the past, and the Board of Supervisors called the park the "crown jewel" of the parks across the county and country.