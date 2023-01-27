 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coconino County supervisors express support for proposed changes to fire restrictions

U.S. Forest Service officials from the Flagstaff Ranger District presented proposed fire restriction changes to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and were met with the general support.

The proposed fire restriction changes are expected to help prevent human-caused wildfire by limiting camping, campfires and motorized vehicle use in strategic areas during times of the year when the risk of catastrophic wildfire is high.

Changes include expanding the boundaries of existing year-round camping and campfire bans adjacent to the City of Flagstaff, as well as prohibiting motor-vehicle use in certain areas during Stage 2 fire restrictions. These areas include the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash — places with rough terrain and topography that increase wind speeds and can limit firefighter ability to suppress wildfire starts. These areas would still be open for hiking, mountain biking and equestrian use during Stage 2 fire restrictions.

2023 Coconino National Forest Proposed Fire restrictions

A map of the southern half of the Flagstaff Ranger District. The red-shaded areas outline where the U.S. Forest Service has proposed either year-round bans on camping and campfires or motorized vehicle bans during Stage 2 restrictions. 

“I support the proposed recommendations by the Forest Service to increase the boundaries for year-round camping and campfires bans in those areas where the Forest Service lands interface with urban developments,” Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 1 Supervisor Patrice Horstman said in an official statement. “I also support increasing Stage 2 fire restrictions by banning the use of motorized vehicles in the areas around the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash. These proposed changes will help reduce the threat of wildfires in post-wildfire flooding in these critical areas.”

2023 Coconino National Forest Proposed Fire restrictions

A map of the northern half of the Flagstaff Ranger District. The red-shaded area outlines where the U.S. Forest Service has proposed a year-round ban on camping and campfires in order to reduce wildfire risk. 

Horstman added: “The Forest Service, in determining the staging and fire restrictions, should employ indices that use the most up-to-date science, especially given the mega drought we are experiencing. I would recommend further that the Forest Service make these fire restrictions and staging decisions at the local level and not in Washington D.C. These fire restrictions and staging decisions are best made locally by the people who know and understand the unique conditions of the Coconino and Kaibab national forests.

“These fire restrictions and staging implementations also require an investment into more law enforcement on federal lands. The Forest Service needs adequate funding to hire law enforcement and emergency response personnel that can assist in educating the public and in monitoring and enforcing forest service regulations.”

“We’re having more and more people coming out to enjoy nature and our forest management practices and fire restrictions need to change to keep up,” said District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan in an official statement. “I especially support the changes to motorized vehicle use during Stage 2 restrictions, while still allowing access for hiking, mountain biking, equestrian use and other activities.”

NBC reports that the United States government is boosting its efforts to protect vulnerable areas of the country from devastating wildfires.

Representatives of the Coconino National Forest made a similar presentation to Flagstaff City Council earlier in January. During the presentation, the proposal was also generally supported, though a point was made to investigate how the city could effectively support unsheltered people who would be displaced by the camping bans.

2023 Coconino National Forest Proposed Fire restrictions

A map of the northern half of the Flagstaff Ranger District. The red-shaded area outlines where the U.S. Forest Service has proposed a motorized vehicle ban during Stage 2 fire restrictions. 

Representatives of the Coconino National Forest are planning more community meetings to solicit public input prior to implementation of the proposed changes. Should the proposed fire restriction changes be adopted, they will be in place by April.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com.

