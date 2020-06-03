Coconino County Supervisors approve tentative FY21 budget, new CFO begins

In a vote split 3-2 Tuesday morning, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s $187.7 million tentative budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Through this tentative budget, the county’s adopted budget will not exceed $187.7 million, which is broken down into $67.6 million in the general fund, $116 million in special revenue funds and $4 million in capital project funds.
Last year, the county’s adopted budget totaled $198 million.
The board is scheduled to vote on the final FY21 budget adoption in an evening session June 23, following a Truth in Taxation hearing to discuss a proposed 2% primary property tax increase. The new rate, though recommended in the County’s 10-year financial plan, divided the Supervisors on Tuesday.
Though some noted the tax increase would help sustain county services amidst the coronavirus pandemic, others argued avoiding this increase would better help those affected by the pandemic financially.
“It’s inconceivable to me to raise taxes on people who are losing their jobs,” said District 4 Supervisor Jim Parks, who voted against the tentative budget. “This is a tragedy and it’s something that I don’t feel is fair to the taxpayer. I don’t feel it’s fair to put it on the taxpayer to fund whatever programs we’re going to fund.”
During a special session May 12, Interim Finance Director Megan Cunningham explained the 2% increase would add about $15 to the primary property tax on a $300,000 home and would bring in an additional $200,000 to the county — for a total levy of $10.2 million.
“I really believe we have the capacity without cutting people or services to raise $200,000 without going forward with a tax increase,” District 1 Supervisor Art Babbott, who also voted against the budget, said Tuesday.
To address budget concerns for the upcoming year, the County has implemented several cost reduction strategies, including hiring only essential positions, to save about $3 million during FY21.
“We’re not trying to increase revenues without making significant cuts in budgets,” said District 2 Supervisor and board chair Liz Archuleta, explaining the CARES Act funding that the county received will not account for lost revenue, but will only replace funds used for direct COVID-19 costs.
Director of Finance
Siri Mullanney, a Certified Public Accountant in Arizona, has been named the County Director of Finance/Chief Financial Officer. Her appointment was confirmed by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Mullaney has served as the director of the Northern Arizona University Budget Office for the last two years and previously served as Dean of Finance at Coconino Community College. She worked for the county during the Great Recession and helped create its recessionary financial planning process.
“I am committed to partnering with the Board of Supervisors, County leadership and departments to help ensure that the best fiscal strategy and controls are in place to protect the taxpayers’ money and accomplish the mission of public service that our residents expect,” Mullaney said in a statement.
Mullaney replaces Mike Townsend, who left the position in December after nearly 20 years with the county for a new position as Administrator of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) for the State of Arizona.
