Coconino County Supervisors approve tentative FY21 budget, new CFO begins

During a special session May 12, Interim Finance Director Megan Cunningham explained the 2% increase would add about $15 to the primary property tax on a $300,000 home and would bring in an additional $200,000 to the county — for a total levy of $10.2 million.

“I really believe we have the capacity without cutting people or services to raise $200,000 without going forward with a tax increase,” District 1 Supervisor Art Babbott, who also voted against the budget, said Tuesday.

To address budget concerns for the upcoming year, the County has implemented several cost reduction strategies, including hiring only essential positions, to save about $3 million during FY21.

“We’re not trying to increase revenues without making significant cuts in budgets,” said District 2 Supervisor and board chair Liz Archuleta, explaining the CARES Act funding that the county received will not account for lost revenue, but will only replace funds used for direct COVID-19 costs.

Director of Finance

Siri Mullanney, a Certified Public Accountant in Arizona, has been named the County Director of Finance/Chief Financial Officer. Her appointment was confirmed by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.