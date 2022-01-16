Coconino County Superior Court to add new division to address COVID backlog

The Coconino County Superior Court will soon add another judge and court division to cut down the backlog of cases caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 forced court officials to push back numerous jury trials in the nearly two years since March 2020. While the move helped curb the spread of the virus within the courts, hundreds of criminal and civil cases seemingly came to a standstill before returning to somewhat normal, but still cautious operations near the end of 2021.

But the Coconino County Superior Court is facing a packed schedule as it attempts to catch up on the long list of delayed cases. More than 60 jury trials are already scheduled for 2022, and the calendar already stretches well into 2023, according to presiding Coconino County Judge Dan Slayton.

“The court is pressed on both sides,” Slayton said. “We have the constitution on one side and we have the virus on the othe,r and sometimes the judges would just go in and see who would win that day.”

The court will attempt to tackle the problem head-on by temporarily adding a new court division and judge, increasing the number of divisions to eight between criminal, civil and juvenile courts.

The money for the new position -- known as a judge pro tem -- will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved agreed to fund the position for two years to decrease the case backlog. The new judge will primarily handle criminal cases, as well as civil.

“This new division will hopefully increase confidence in citizens that we are mindful of their desire to get into court and have their cases heard,” Slayton said.

The anticipated cost of about $500,000 also includes all the other personnel needed to make the new division operational, including a judicial assistant, court technician and bailiff.

Spacing -- or the lack thereof -- does place some limitations on capacity. The courthouse only has five courtrooms and that won’t change despite the addition of the new division. An existing reading room and another side room will serve as chambers for the new division.

Court administrators are currently working to figure out how many trials can run concurrently given the current setup while still ensuring social distancing and other COVID prevention measures.

Slayton said they expect to run no more than three trials at the same time. It will likely take two to three years to return to normal caseloads even with the help of another judge, he added.

Applications for the position closed on Jan. 5 and interviews of the candidates are expected to start in the coming weeks. The new judge position could start as soon as spring arrives.

“We’re moving quickly because we want to start addressing the backlog of cases, especially those in custody pending trial,” court administrator Sharon Yates said.

Slayton expects the new position to pay for itself and become permanent once ARPA funds run out. The shifting of the workload will make it easier for judges to handle matters strategically, with Judge Fanny Steinlage primarily focusing on cases where mental health is a factor, including cases in which the defendant must be restored to competency before they can stand trial.

Digitally recording hearings, as opposed to relying entirely on court reporters, should also help with budget savings. Recent changes in state statute allowed for most hearings to be digitally recorded -- which Slayton said will help ease the burden on the county’s rural courts where finding a court reporter can be challenging. Superior Court will staff five court reporters based on priority throughout the eight divisions and use digital recordings for the others.

