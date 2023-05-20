An orange cherry picker sits on the front lawn of the Coconino County Superior Courthouse. It’s one of the most important and modern tools crews will use as they work to repair and restore elements of the 129-year old building.

Coconino County facilities crews will be replacing 103 windows, seven exterior doors and one interior door. They’ll be applying new coats of paint, and ensuring that the working courthouse is weather-sealed to withstand still more decades of use.

Tom Hanecak, the director of Facilities Management for Coconino County, said the work that’s being done is critical to retain the building’s integrity -- both structurally, and historically.

The summer courthouse renovations will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $440,000.

The team, he maintains, is not focused solely on making speedy repairs. Jeff Stein, the construction manager for Facilities Management, is passionate about the building’s history. And he’s not the only one.

"What makes this work special is the feel of all the people that were here working throughout the last 100 years,” said Stein. “It’s just neat, being involved with something that’s so essential and such an important part of our architectural history.”

The folks in charge of the current project are bent on preservation and historical accuracy. In part, that’s because the craftsmen that have had their hands in courthouse construction in the past have poured a great deal of care into their work.

As evidence, Hanecak points to an almost imperceptible seam in the locally quarried sandstone on the side of the building that faces Birch Avenue.

Until the 1920s, most of that wing of the courthouse was nonexistent. Stein pulled a reference photo from Cline Library in order to better select historically accurate paint colors.

In that image, the original courthouse sits disconnected from the now-defunct jail -- a jail that was in use until the current facility on Sawmill Road was built in the 1990s. The photo shows men and women in Gilded Age garments standing before the courthouse.

For someone who is used to seeing the building as it stands today, it’s easy to imagine where the later wing should stand. The ghost of the structure in its current form lingers like a missing limb in the mind’s eye.

When the expansion was built, great care was taken to keep the style consistent with the existing architecture.

Those great pains are evident, and deeply respected by Hanecak and Stein.

Their team has worked hard to ensure the new coat of paint applied in 2023 is true to the original green from the 1890s.

“When they did the renovations in the 2000s and they replaced the windows in the historic courthouse, the architect we spoke to on this project said they were able to pull the windows out and get to the original paint to determine that green was the original color,” Stein said. “You see that at Riordan Mansion and the Riordan Mill Building on West Route 66, too. So, it’s consistent with the color scheme for that era.”

More than 18 years before Arizona was a state, the hefty sandstone that forms the courthouse façade was brought downtown from Switzer Mesa.

In 2000, yet another addition was added to the courthouse. The part of the building that stretches toward Cherry Avenue, and the covered entrance manned daily by a team of bailiffs were both built then.

Also in 2000, facilities teams undertook major restoration projects. They replaced some of the building’s sandstone. In order to do that, the original quarry was re-opened.

For the 2000 project, none of the stone needs replacement or repair. That doesn’t stop Stein from recognizing the rock’s distinct role in Flagstaff’s architectural history.

“Some of that sandstone was taken to L.A. and St. Louis and other places along the railroad to build some historic structures there, too, so there’s a little bit of Flagstaff in other parts of the country as well,” he said.

Now, it’s been 23 years since the historic courthouse last saw fresh paint, or an effort at restoration.

The work that is being done, Hanecak said, is labor intensive. In at least one way, that’s because the building is still in use -- criminal and civil trials are playing out behind the century old stone, and the chipped window panes that need replacing.

For that reason, crews have to forgo power tools in favor of quieter methods. They’ll be doing the lion’s share of the sanding by hand.

Still, some modern innovations in construction will be in use, especially as the restoration team works to reproduce and install doors in the old courthouse.

“If you look at them mostly in old photos, they are all hardwood. They’re not composite, which is historically accurate, but it also calls for a lot of attention from a maintenance and operations standpoint to make sure those doors function properly,” said Hanecak.

The original exterior doors had two panels, instead of one, allowing the hardwood to expand and contract with changes in weather without splitting. Hanecak said the facilities crew has also relied on historic photographs to craft replica doors -- which look like they pre-date Arizona’s statehood but were produced with modern woodworking and drying techniques.

“The south sides [of buildings] in Flagstaff, they get pounded with sun, then pounded with moisture, then pounded with wind, so it’s kind of a tough environment,” Hanecak said. “With ongoing maintenance we should be able to make sure those doors stat really nice for the duration.”

In crafting reproduction doors, and thinking about sprucing up the clock-tower-clad building, Hanecak said he’s been grateful that most of the crews who worked on the building in the past held its history in mind.

“One of the nice things about this building is it’s been restored back to being historically accurate. With the old jail, we haven’t done that yet. We’re hoping in the next five to 10 years to address that and bring it back to what it was historically,” he said.

As for the current courthouse project, Stein said his crew is on track to wrap things up in July.