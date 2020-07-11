Coconino County still lags in 2020 census self response rates

“Since all the schools left early, there was no one available in the dorms to do the drop-off and pick-up of questionnaires, so we have worked with those schools to get all those schools to convert to handing us the data in administrative record form,” Fontenot said.

In that method, the census simply gets the school to send the census a roster of those students who are living in the dorms.

So far, Fontenot said about half of all schools across the country have provided this information to the census, although it is not clear if NAU is among that number.

Students who live off campus are generally counted like any other resident. But because most schools moved fully online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, counting them also proved to be a challenge.

They are now also asking for assistance from universities to count those as well, again asking schools to simply send them the list of registered students living off campus, which should help the census get an accurate count in university communities.

Such cities and towns, including Flagstaff, rely heavily on student populations to bulk up their census numbers and provide much needed funding.

