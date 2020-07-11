Coconino County still lags in 2020 census self response rates

Since the census restarted field operations in May, the response rate in Coconino County has been growing slowly.
In May, only 34% of residents in Coconino County had responded to the 2020 census. By July 10, that number had risen to 39%.
By comparison, the overall response rate for Arizona is 58% while the response rate for the United States is 62%.
Mandated by the Constitution, the census determines the number of representatives for each state and is also used to allocate state and federal dollars for local governments and programs.
For every person who is counted, it is estimated that almost $2,000 is provided by the federal government, be it through Medicaid, funds for transportation or funding for affordable housing programs.
The response rate in Flagstaff is significantly higher than the county as a whole. Within the city, 54% of residents have responded to the census. But even within city limits, the degree to which residents have responded to the census varies drastically.
The area of Cheshire and Coconino Estates have the highest rates of census response at around 70%. Greenlaw Estates, Switzer Canyon, Hospital Hill, Foxglenn and University Heights also have fairly high response rates.
But other parts of the city, including much of Southside, parts of Sunnyside, Railroad springs and the Northern Arizona University campus, have substantially lower census response rates so far.
In the county, Doney Park has by far the highest response rate at around 70%.
Enumerators also began training this week to conduct census interviews safely with residents who did not self-respond to the census, Al Fontenot, associate director for Decennial Census Programs, told the press on Tuesday.
Those enumerators will begin in counties across the country that have seen decreases in the virus, making it safe for enumerators the begin going door to door, he said.
No locations in Arizona have been considered safe enough to begin in-person census interviews as of now.
Tim Olson, associate director for Field Operations, said as the census begins in-person interviews, enumerators are being equipped with masks, gloves and sanitizer. Enumerators are also instructed to stand socially distanced from residents, and not to enter residents' homes when conducting interviews.
Fontenot said the census is finding alternative ways of counting students as universities across the country respond the the pandemic in different ways.
So far, NAU is planning on restarting in-person classes next month.
Students are generally counted by the census in two ways depending on whether they live in housing owned and operated by the university, Fontenot said. If that is the case, the university often asks the census to drop off census paperwork students can fill out.
“Since all the schools left early, there was no one available in the dorms to do the drop-off and pick-up of questionnaires, so we have worked with those schools to get all those schools to convert to handing us the data in administrative record form,” Fontenot said.
In that method, the census simply gets the school to send the census a roster of those students who are living in the dorms.
So far, Fontenot said about half of all schools across the country have provided this information to the census, although it is not clear if NAU is among that number.
Students who live off campus are generally counted like any other resident. But because most schools moved fully online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, counting them also proved to be a challenge.
They are now also asking for assistance from universities to count those as well, again asking schools to simply send them the list of registered students living off campus, which should help the census get an accurate count in university communities.
Such cities and towns, including Flagstaff, rely heavily on student populations to bulk up their census numbers and provide much needed funding.
