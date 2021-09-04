Coconino County still in high transmission as metrics continue to fall

Coconino County’s dashboard data report released Friday shows COVID-19 metrics falling for the second week in a row. Overall, however, the county is still at a high rate of transmission.
Transmission rates are determined by two benchmarks: the incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases and the percent positivity of testing over the past seven days. The county uses a series of thresholds, defining the “level of community transmission based on the highest-level indicator for the current reporting week,” according to the report.
This week’s case rate was 189.4 per 100,000 individuals, down from 219.1 last week, but still above the high transmission threshold of 100 per 100,000. Percent positivity is still in the moderate rate at 5.8% (down from 7.3% last week). The threshold to move to low transmission for this metric is 5% or lower.
The county had previously used the incidence of COVID-like illness in hospitals as another benchmark to determine transmission. That number has fallen as well, from 6% last week to 5% this week.
The county reported 268 new cases among its residents last week, lower than last week’s total of 310. The week before (ending Aug. 14) had the highest case rate of this increase so far, with 326 cases reported.
A little over 52% of Flagstaff’s population had been vaccinated at the time of the report, slightly less than the nearly 57% in the county overall. The city’s percent positivity for testing was 9.1%.
One of the main reasons for the recent increase is the spread of the delta variant through Coconino County. TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 sequencing dashboard reports that 97% of genomes sequenced in August were of the delta lineage. Delta accounted for 86% of sequenced genomes in July.
Hospitalizations have fallen this week (from 29 to 17), though the percentage of hospitalized COVID patients older than the age of 65 rose slightly compared to other groups. The accompanying schools report lists Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) as having 12% of adult ICU beds and 18% of medical/surgical beds available as of Sept. 3. The emergency department is listed as having no beds available.
Northern Arizona University has resumed reporting its test results weekly since the start of classes Aug. 23. Its first report, posted to its website Aug. 27, says that “NAU is managing 40 COVID-19 cases among students on- and off-campus.”
Percent positivity of the 1,535 tests at NAU testing locations reported so far is 5.4%. Seventeen positive tests out of a total of 83 were of NAU affiliated individuals.
Coconino Community College is reporting their COVID test results on their website every other week. They last updated their report Aug. 30, with four positive test results for the month of August. Classes at the college started the same day as NAU.
According to the schools report, K-12 schools in Flagstaff had similar metrics to Coconino County overall. FUSD and Flagstaff charter schools have a high case rate and moderate percent positivity. The case rate for both is 190 per 100,000, lower than both rates reported last week, though slightly higher than in the county overall. This is the second week in a row that these schools have experienced a positivity rate below 10% (5.3% this week).
Sinagua Middle School moved to remote learning Thursday and Friday of this week due to an outbreak of COVID-19. FUSD has not released details on this specific outbreak but reported a total of 27 cases in their schools this week, four of which were at Sinagua. This total is lower than in their previous two weeks of reporting.
This brings the total reported cases in the district since the start of school on Aug. 11 to 116. Two cases in the district so far have been athletics-related, with one this week and one last week.