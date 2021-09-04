Coconino County still in high transmission as metrics continue to fall

Coconino County’s dashboard data report released Friday shows COVID-19 metrics falling for the second week in a row. Overall, however, the county is still at a high rate of transmission.

Transmission rates are determined by two benchmarks: the incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases and the percent positivity of testing over the past seven days. The county uses a series of thresholds, defining the “level of community transmission based on the highest-level indicator for the current reporting week,” according to the report.

This week’s case rate was 189.4 per 100,000 individuals, down from 219.1 last week, but still above the high transmission threshold of 100 per 100,000. Percent positivity is still in the moderate rate at 5.8% (down from 7.3% last week). The threshold to move to low transmission for this metric is 5% or lower.

The county had previously used the incidence of COVID-like illness in hospitals as another benchmark to determine transmission. That number has fallen as well, from 6% last week to 5% this week.

The county reported 268 new cases among its residents last week, lower than last week’s total of 310. The week before (ending Aug. 14) had the highest case rate of this increase so far, with 326 cases reported.