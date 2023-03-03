COVID-19 case totals continued to fall in Coconino County the week ending Feb. 25, while other respiratory diseases rose slightly according to the latest reports from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).

COVID

Coconino County continues to be at a low community level for COVID according to its March 3 report, with both community level indicators staying at similar levels over the past week. The county currently has a rate of 3.5 per 100,000 new COVID admissions (from 3.5), with 3.4% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the past week (from 3.3%).

Case numbers also fell in the county this week to 71 from 104 the previous week.

The county report no longer includes percent positivity of testing, instead showing a graph with the total tests conducted and the number of positive results — which is the same as case numbers each week. The total number of COVID tests continued to fall last week from 1,077 to 828.

Coconino County reported a total of five COVID hospitalizations this week, less than half of the 13 reported the prior week. It reported no COVID deaths for the fifth week in a row. In 2023 so far, the county has reported a total of six COVID deaths.

TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 sequencing dashboard lists that omicron subvariant XBB was the most common variant in February, accounting for 65.71% of genomes sequenced in the state that month. Omicron subvariants BQ (14.29%) and BA.5 (5.71%) made up almost all of the other sequenced genomes, with “other” genomes accounting for 14.29%.

Flu and RSV

Since the start of this flu season on Oct. 2, Coconino County has now reported 1,218 flu cases and 623 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases total.

The number of influenza cases reported in the county this week rose slightly to 12 from seven the week before — a 79% decrease in the average number of cases reported this week in a flu season. The 2022-2023 flu season total so far is 88% higher than the five-year average.

RSV case totals also rose slightly, with four reported this week and three the week before.

Mpox

As of Feb. 6, Coconino County continues to report a total of seven mpox cases since the first two were identified in August 2022 — a total that has been the same since Oct. 24. The Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard was updated Feb. 27and lists the county as having added another case for a total of eight mpox cases.

The ADHS dashboard lists a total of 591 cases across the state so far, with 36 hospitalizations and zero deaths.

More information about public health in Coconino County, including updates on these diseases can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.