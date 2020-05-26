Coconino County steps toward completing post-fire flood mitigations beneath Museum Fire scar

Ahead of the monsoon season, Coconino County has completed one post-fire flooding project in the Dry Lake Hills area that it hopes will contribute to reducing risk beneath the Museum Fire.
The second project involves clearing out a part of the mountainside clogged with soot and dirt to ensure it can trap future sediment runoff. It is expected to be completed before the monsoon season begins.
The completed project focused on stabilizing streams to help ensure that the water does not cause parts of the mountainside to erode and add more velocity and force to any floods that could happen on people’s property. The county projects that people in the area of Mount Elden Estates, Lockett Ranches, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods could see rainfall runoff increase by 400% compared to before the Museum Fire.
The next project includes emptying out a natural part of the mountain that captured soot and dirt when the city did experience a small amount of flooding during a rainstorm that occurred while the fire was still burning.
Christopher Tressler, an engineer with county public works, stood in a dry streambed with Coconino County Board of Supervisor Art Babbott explaining the projects to the Arizona Daily Sun above Mount Elden Lookout Road.
Tressler explained different types of weir were used to stabilize 26 locations beneath the Museum Fire scar and above Mount Elden Lookout Road.
The goal of the county project is to make the mountainside bad at transporting dirt and soot. Because sediment does not dissolve in water, Tressler said, it adds to the overall volume of rain runoff, which adds to the force of floodwater.
These 26 areas were identified as places that have good potential for reducing water velocity and were stabilized to hopefully last through the monsoon season.
“If we can minimize the depth of water, then it doesn't have the energy to carry the sediment. That’s a big part of this up here, is getting the sediment to fall out,” Tressler said.
County officials understand this project will not stop the worst-case scenario disaster — a heavy and quick rain event on a severely burned potion of the Museum Fire — but consider it a first step to preparing the people below the fire from flooding.
“Sometimes we go years without having a devastating rain event that will produce a flood event,” Tressler said. “In 2018, we saw almost 6 inches of rain in an hour.”
From what little rains have occurred and caused sediment movement, a large portion of it was caught in a basin off of Wildrose Street behind two homes.
“We’re looking at taking 30 to 50 dump trucks of material out of here,” Tressler said, emphasizing that this basin kept it from moving downstream and into homes and streets.
Babbott said that in a best-case scenario, the post-fire flood mitigation does its job for the monsoon season and there isn’t the type of flooding that will impact people this year. If there isn’t significant rainfall, the county hopes to continue into the next phase of the project.
“The next effort is to actually get into private neighborhoods and try and come up with a plan that provides no adverse impact to anyone,” Babbott said. “You can’t shed this problem to someone else. That is arguably the more sensitive and difficult part of the project. It takes a lot of engineering, a lot of assessment, because at the end of the day, it’s taxpayer liability we’re putting on the line to do this work.”
