Coconino County steps toward completing post-fire flood mitigations beneath Museum Fire scar

The goal of the county project is to make the mountainside bad at transporting dirt and soot. Because sediment does not dissolve in water, Tressler said, it adds to the overall volume of rain runoff, which adds to the force of floodwater.

These 26 areas were identified as places that have good potential for reducing water velocity and were stabilized to hopefully last through the monsoon season.

“If we can minimize the depth of water, then it doesn't have the energy to carry the sediment. That’s a big part of this up here, is getting the sediment to fall out,” Tressler said.

County officials understand this project will not stop the worst-case scenario disaster — a heavy and quick rain event on a severely burned potion of the Museum Fire — but consider it a first step to preparing the people below the fire from flooding.

“Sometimes we go years without having a devastating rain event that will produce a flood event,” Tressler said. “In 2018, we saw almost 6 inches of rain in an hour.”

From what little rains have occurred and caused sediment movement, a large portion of it was caught in a basin off of Wildrose Street behind two homes.