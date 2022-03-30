Coconino County spelling bee winner competes at state event

Coconino County’s top speller of 2022, eighth-grader Nathan Finney of Flagstaff Home Educators, placed 14th at the state bee on Saturday, March 19.

Finney was one of 27 regional competition winners from across the State of Arizona. He was eliminated in round six of the state spelling bee, missing the word "bittern."

He had won Coconino County's spelling bee on Saturday, Feb. 5, by correctly spelling the word “defiant.”

The regional winners competed at the Madison Arts Center in Phoenix Saturday for the chance to go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.

“Arizona has one of the largest spelling bee participation rates in the nation, with close to 300,000 students competing each year,” according to a press release on the Arizona Educational Foundation’s website.

This year’s state spelling bee winner was Aliyah Alpert, a sixth-grader from Alpert Homeschool in Yavapai County. She won in the 29th round, correctly spelling “foudroyant.”

She will be competing in the Scripps semifinals June 2 in Washington D.C.

The other spellers in the top five were all from Maricopa County: Srihaas Ghanta of Trivium Preparatory, Vibhav Athreya of Basis Ahwatukee, Jacob Sajan of Highland Lakes School and Ethan Greenwood of Coyote Hills Elementary.

“It’s thrilling and inspiring to see the dedication and determination of these students,” spelling bee coordinator Teresa Hill said in the release. “Being a champion speller takes thousands of hours of hard work, and it’s exciting to see all of the students showcasing their talents at the bee.”

A recording of the event will be available on the Arizona Educational Foundation’s YouTube page.

