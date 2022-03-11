Coconino County Silent Witness tips can now be submitted online

Tipsters can now anonymously submit information about local crimes online -- and they could get a cash reward for doing so.

Coconino County Silent Witness launched an online tip portal this month, giving tipsters an alternative to the traditional phone line.

Those with information don't need to provide their name or contact information when submitting a tip online. Anything submitted through the online submission page is encrypted and confidential. Instead, each submission is given a unique tip code that can be used to see updates on the tip.

The submitted material is sent by Coconino County Silent Witness to the appropriate law-enforcement agency.

The nonprofit is hosted by a partnership between the Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Northern Arizona University Police Department and the Page Police Department.

Some tips could even be eligible for a reward. Any anonymous tip can turn into a cash reward if it's a solid lead that leads to an arrest, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Brockman noted that the tips can be about anything, including murders, assaults, hit-and-run incidents, vandalism and drunk drivers.

The entire process is anonymous, providing a greater level of protection without the possibility of retribution. The cash reward could be an extra encouragement for sources who might otherwise be reluctant to come forward.

Tips can be submitted online at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/flagstaff.az.gov?fbclid=IwAR3zpioFmgSkWffXkPox0wOp14jGmGIBIkjyboaYIoNTu72ORw9y3ocyQpk or by phone at 928-774-6111.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.