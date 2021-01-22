Coconino County shifts COVID-19 focus to vaccinations

To vaccinate all Coconino County residents would require 1,600 available doses daily, based on modeling performed by county staff. At this rate, the vaccination process would likely take until Aug. 1. At the expected vaccine allocation — the federal plan of 100 million doses over the course of 100 days — the county would have about 465 vaccines available per day and it would take until June 1 to vaccinate 19% of the population. If the allocation were set at 300 million nationally, the county would receive 929 vaccines daily and be able to vaccinate 58% of its population by Aug. 1.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, has estimated that between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population will need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

In Coconino County, the entire Phase 1 priority vaccination group, including essential services and most high-risk individuals, is expected to be completed this spring, with vaccines opening to the first members of the general public by the summer.

“Unless the vaccine exponentially increases in availability, we can’t vaccinate any sooner than those target dates or even later, depending on how it all comes together,” Musselman said.

Vaccination capacity is expected to increase as the county works to bring on new vaccination partners.