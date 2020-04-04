Coconino County shifts coronavirus assistance from Flagstaff Shelter Services

Coconino County is no longer working with Flagstaff Shelter Services to assist Flagstaff residents who are homeless and are recovering from COVID-19 at a local hotel.
The county and Shelter Services had been working together, but county officials said in part because of some funding challenges that arose, the county will be doing that work itself.
“The county appreciates Flagstaff Shelter Services' efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We are extremely grateful for our partnership. Their work in the Flagstaff community is a crucial service and the county values their role supporting some of our most vulnerable residents,” said County Health and Human Services spokesperson Trish Lees.
Lees said because of the rapidly moving and ever-changing situation that the pandemic represents, “several challenges” arose within the project. These included how closely COVID-19 patients had to be monitored and how reimbursement for the county's efforts to assist vulnerable populations might be distributed.
Dr. Marie Peoples, the county's COVID-19 incident commander, said Coconino County was made aware of specific funding for counties that assist such vulnerable populations during the crisis.
Peoples said it is still somewhat unclear how and when those funds will be dispersed, but the county felt the process of receiving reimbursement would be much cleaner and simpler if operations were kept in house.
She added the county has more experience directly caring for COVID-19 positive patients, which was another factor.
Peoples acknowledged county staff have less experience than Flagstaff Shelter Services caring for individuals without homes, but said she is confident in their ability to continue that work.
The county is still providing funding for Flagstaff Shelter Services, allowing it to expand operational hours during the day.
