Coconino County shifts coronavirus assistance from Flagstaff Shelter Services

Coconino County is no longer working with Flagstaff Shelter Services to assist Flagstaff residents who are homeless and are recovering from COVID-19 at a local hotel.

The county and Shelter Services had been working together, but county officials said in part because of some funding challenges that arose, the county will be doing that work itself.

“The county appreciates Flagstaff Shelter Services' efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We are extremely grateful for our partnership. Their work in the Flagstaff community is a crucial service and the county values their role supporting some of our most vulnerable residents,” said County Health and Human Services spokesperson Trish Lees.

Lees said because of the rapidly moving and ever-changing situation that the pandemic represents, “several challenges” arose within the project. These included how closely COVID-19 patients had to be monitored and how reimbursement for the county's efforts to assist vulnerable populations might be distributed.

Dr. Marie Peoples, the county's COVID-19 incident commander, said Coconino County was made aware of specific funding for counties that assist such vulnerable populations during the crisis.