Coconino County Sheriff's sees increased activity Labor Day weekend
People around the county flooded the Coconino County Sheriff's Office with calls this Labor Day weekend.

Compared to two weekends prior, during which the sheriff’s office received 822 calls from the public, 1,228 people requested assistance from the sheriff’s office this past weekend. Sheriff’s deputies worked with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Arizona Department of Public Safety and other northern Arizona safety personnel throughout the weekend.

Deputies responded to 16 injury collisions and two fatal collisions from off road vehicles, and worked with other agencies to enforce littering laws near Forest Road 535 and State Route 89A. In total, the agencies handed out 33 citations for litter.

The Coconino County Search and Rescue team responded to 13 calls from Friday to Monday, including two lost hikers on Humphreys Peak.

In total, 79 people were arrested in Flagstaff and Page Detention Facilities, 33 of which were for felony charges.

