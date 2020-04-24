Coconino County Sheriff's rescue team saves lost hikers, teenager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Coconino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue department has witnessed a flood of rescue calls recently, ranging from Fredonia to West Clear Creek.

The first call was made to the sheriff's office at 7 p.m. Wednesday when a hiker's cell phone lost power while near Cash Tank along West Clear Creek. The second call came 10 minutes later for a stranded hiker near Sycamore Falls in Sycamore Canyon who was without food, water or warm clothing.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety crew from Phoenix eventually conducted a nighttime hoist operation for the stranded hiker in Clear Creek at 10:20 p.m, as Phoenix's search and rescue crews are the only team in the state with the proper gear and are qualified to run such operations.

The Coconino team responded to Sycamore Falls and found the hiker at 1 a.m. Authorities said the "unprepared and exhausted" hiker was on a nontechnical route into the canyon.

Authorities said a third call came in from Fredonia at 3 a.m. on Thursday, when a 15-year-old antler shed hunter near Sowats Point failed to return after what was supposed to be a short hike. The teenager was last seen at 4 p.m. the day before.